Colombia reports the 31st massacre so far this year

The bodies of four people were found in sacks in La Guajira.

In the early hours of Saturday, authorities from the department of La Guajira found four lifeless bodies in sacks in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Dibulla, specifically in the corregimiento of La Punta de los Remedios.

According to the first information, the bodies were abandoned on the side of the road on land where the peasants fish and grow bananas. Although the possible motives and perpetrators of the crime are still unknown, paramilitary groups known as Los Costeños, Los Pachencas and the United Self-Defense Forces of the Sierra Nevada operate in that sector.

The NGO Indepaz confirmed that this is the most recent case of massacre, which brings the number of massacres so far this year to 31. Local authorities are working on the investigation of this fact and hope to find those responsible in the slightest possible time.

It may interest you: Colombian ‘tree women’ ask for help to have a better quality of life

The community of La Guajira is shocked and has expressed concern about the acts of violence.

“For its part – as reported by Indepaz – the Ombudsman’s Office had issued early warning No. 045/18 in which it indicated that the peasant population residing in the rural areas of Santa Marta, Ciénaga and Dibulla was affected due to the extortion actions carried out by the armed actors, cover all the economic activities on which they depend to live”, reported Indepaz.