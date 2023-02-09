For a victory that will allow them to revive their title chances in the South American U-20 Championship, the Colombian National Team will come out tonight, when they face the leader Brazil.

The ‘Canarinha’, which has 9 points, shares first place in the final hexagonal with Uruguay, which will face Paraguay.

The options of the national team not only depend on their own results, but also depend on the “help” that the Guarani can give them today, who aspire to qualify for the World Cup in Indonesia as quarterfinals.

A victory for those led by Aldo Bobadilla over the Charrúas, together with the conquest of the three points by Colombia against Brazil, will leave three teams equal with 9 points and the title will be defined on Sunday when the national representative faces Venezuela and the orientals measure themselves with the ‘Verdeamarela’.

In the fight for the fourth place in the orbital tournament, which will take place between May and June in Indonesia, what happens after 3:00 pm at the Metropolitano de Techo stadium, where Venezuela collides with Ecuador, will also be vital. , the only eleventh that has not scored points in this hexagonal.

The dispute over two of the tickets to the orbital event is red hot because, although Colombia dreams of fighting for the South American title, it has not yet qualified for the Indonesian tournament.

That is why for those led by Héctor Cárdenas it is essential not to lose today. The tie will take them away from the dream of being champions, but it will qualify them for the World Cup.

The protagonists of the duel starting at 8:00 pm at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá, are already known. In the first round they faced each other and equalized 1-1, with a great goal from Gustavo Puerta.

However, not all games are the same and the coaches have had time to study the movements of the squads, so the key will be how much they can be surprised.

The coach Cárdenas has not revealed what changes he will make and the only sure thing is that the winger Ocampo returns to the right wing.

But whatever the decision of the strategist when it comes to moving his chips, what is certain is that he will design the match to go out and fight equally for possession of the ball to the Brazilians and try to nullify their main figures, among they the scorer Roque.

For Colombia, the task that Puerta fulfills will be fundamental, because he is the man who gives the team a start from behind and also gives him the possibility of having a mid-distance shot.

The fortune for Cárdenes is that there are players who started the tournament far from the expected performance, but have rediscovered their football, as is the case of midfielder Torres or striker Cabezas Hurtado.

Brazil is complicated by the rivals who come out to play, to put pressure on it, but it must be taken into account that they cannot be given spaces because they know how to take advantage of them with fast, skillful and effective players.

The programming scheduled for today starts with Ecuador-Venezuela, whoever gets the three points will revive their chances of qualifying for the World Cup in Indonesia. The Vinotinto adds 1 points and the ‘Tri’ none.

Starting at 5:30 pm, Paraguay faces Uruguay. The charrúas are looking for a victory that will keep them as leaders of the hexagonal and hope that Colombia will give them help by preventing Brazil from adding.

For the Guarani, victory only serves to keep their chances of going to the World Cup latent, so they hope to surprise the tournament and defeat Uruguay. Paraguay started the tournament with a very good first phase, but in the hexagonal it fell apart. That is not why they give up their aspirations and today they are going to leave their souls on the field.