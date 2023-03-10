Telluric movement shook a good part of the infrastructures, being stronger and felt in Bogotá and Medellín, Colombia.

Colombia dawned this Friday with the record of a magnitude 5.9 tremor that shook a large part of the country, so far the authorities have not reported cases of victims or damage.

The first bulletin of the Colombian Geological Service (SGC) reported that the telluric movement occurred in the early morning at 4:18 local time (9:18 GMT), with a magnitude of 5.9 and at a depth of 151 kilometers, with an epicenter in the department of Santander, in the center-east of the country.

For his part, the government secretary of Bogotá announced that there are no damages in the Colombian capital.

The telluric movement shook a good part of the infrastructure and was stronger and felt in Bogotá and Medellín, as well as other cities such as Bucaramanga, the capital of Santander, the city closest to the epicenter, and in Cúcuta on the border with Venezuela.

It was also reported through social networks that in Bogotá the building alarms were activated and people took to the streets in their pajamas at dawn following the evacuation protocols.

After #earthquake of magnitude 5.9 with epicenter in Los Santos, Santander, after the first sweep through the municipalities and departments where it was felt, no affectations are registered at the moment, #SNGRD continues to sweep in rural areas. pic.twitter.com/9GjU92xZuB — UNGRD🇨🇴 (@UNGRD) March 10, 2023

For his part, the director of the National Disaster Risk Management Unit (UNGRD), Javier Pava, asked on the entity’s Twitter account “the citizens and community for a report on affectations and damages” so that the response agencies They can “get a quick assessment of the magnitude of the event.”

“After the telluric movement that was felt in Bogotá, we are monitoring possible emergencies. At this time, normality is reported in the 20 locations » of the capital, reported for its part the Bogota Fire Department.

The Geological Service indicated that two hours before the tremor, at 2:24 local time (7:24 GMT) there was another magnitude 3.3, also in Los Santos, at a depth of 145 kilometers.

Colombians left in their pajamas before the earthquake that occurred this Friday at dawn.

