Julian Andres Santa

Yesterday the W Revelations Cup began, a women’s soccer contest that takes place in Mexico, where the Colombian National Team drew 1-1 against Costa Rica, in a tough commitment that those led by Nelson Abadía had to face.

They matched in the complement

The Costa Ricans went ahead on the scoreboard at minute 45 of the initial part with a score by Priscilla Chinchilla and went into the break with the advantage. Already in the complement, the Tricolor managed to tie the series at 57 after an own goal play.

Restrepo was the owner

Two Risaraldenses are present in the combined of the older category. The one born in Dosquebradas, Marcela Restrepo, started and she played the first half after being substituted. For her part, that of Mistrató, Ana María Guzmán, was a substitute and did not add minutes in the premiere.

for the second date

Now the Colombian National Team is preparing for its commitment to the second date, which will be this Saturday, February 18 at 2 in the afternoon, Colombian time, against Nigeria.

Given:

This contest serves as preparation for the World Cup that will be held in the middle of the year in Australia and New Zealand.