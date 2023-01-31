The Colombian Sub 20 National Team carried out its first training session on the field this Sunday at the end of the day, simulating the game time where it will begin its participation in the CONMEBOL Sub 20 Final Hexagonal.

The coaching staff did tactical work at the start of the game, thinking about the rival they will have this Tuesday at 8:00 pm when they face their counterpart from Uruguay. Daniel Luna continues to evolve favorably, after the blow received in the last match of the group stage against Argentina.

Tomorrow “la tricolor” will have a double working day and in the afternoon session, there will be a meeting with the media at the FCF Sports Center.