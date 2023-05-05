Home » Colombia suspends arrival of returnees from the US for “degrading treatment”
Colombia suspends arrival of returnees from the US for “degrading treatment”

Why was the ‘returned plan’ suspended?

According to the Colombian authorities, some 1,200 people would return to the country on these flights as part of the “Mama Returns Pilot Plan,” which sought to free the flow of Colombians on the southern border of the United States before the end of Title 42 next week. , a health regulation approved during the Presidency of Donald Trump, which allowed hot expulsions.

The initiative also offered, according to Colombian Migration, medical and psychological attention to returnees.

The authorities of the Andean country indicated that since November of last year the number of flights of Colombians returned from the US has increased to comply with an agreement between the two governments that aims to reduce the figures of overcrowding in the border retention centers.

“While a year ago, we received between one and two returned Colombian flights per month, by February of this year we were receiving around 20 per month”explained the director of Colombian Migration.

