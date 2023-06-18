Home » Colombia team defeated Panama in friendly
News

Colombia team defeated Panama in friendly

by admin
Colombia team defeated Panama in friendly

The Women’s team beat Panama 2-0, in the first of two games they will play with the neighboring country.

The Colombian women’s team defeated their Panama counterpart 0-2 this Saturday in the farewell match for their fans’ Central Americans before debuting the 2023 Australia-New Zealand World Cup, which will be held from July 20 to August 20 next.

The Colombian team showed its good treatment of the ball from the first half against a Panamanian team that dedicated itself to defending itself against the rival’s attacks.

The Colombian National Team at minute 7 came Colombia’s first goal attempt with a header from Diana Ospina, which was deflected from the Panamanian goal, guarded by Yenith Bailey. Just a minute later the Colombian Catalina Usme threw a cross, which Bailey barely could not control but Jorelyn Carabalí managed to recover and shoot without success, since he was deflected from the frame.

The pressure from the Colombian team, at times, suffocated the Panamanian game, which could not connect more than two passes in a row.

Usme once again alarmed the Panamanian team with another cross that the Panamanian goalkeeper doubted, but in the end she was able to deflect and move the danger away. Manuela Vanegas, at minute 32, crossed into the rival area, but Usme did not connect and Panama was saved.

The insistence of the Colombian team paid off at minute 34, in another neglect of the Panamanian goalkeeper, who, thanks to a cross from the South American Mayra Ramírez, released the ball and Usme only gave a pass to the nets, to put the score 0-2 .

You may also like

Aidaa announces exhibit on the 3 bears found...

“Salamat Abu Al-Banat” is the source of my...

The destruction of Yeferson Cossio’s three luxurious vans

At the Beijing Book Fair, contemporary Chinese literature...

The cartoonist Graziano Origa dies in the sea...

Global interest in the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al...

They investigate an armed attack that left one...

Nations League: Italy-Netherlands 3-2. Mancini smiles: ‘We have...

Hurry up my child! – OujdaCity

Trieste Estate comes alive: 20 shows from 19...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy