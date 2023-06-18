Colombia team defeated Panama in friendly

The Women’s team beat Panama 2-0, in the first of two games they will play with the neighboring country.

The Colombian women’s team defeated their Panama counterpart 0-2 this Saturday in the farewell match for their fans’ Central Americans before debuting the 2023 Australia-New Zealand World Cup, which will be held from July 20 to August 20 next.

The Colombian team showed its good treatment of the ball from the first half against a Panamanian team that dedicated itself to defending itself against the rival’s attacks.

The Colombian National Team at minute 7 came Colombia’s first goal attempt with a header from Diana Ospina, which was deflected from the Panamanian goal, guarded by Yenith Bailey. Just a minute later the Colombian Catalina Usme threw a cross, which Bailey barely could not control but Jorelyn Carabalí managed to recover and shoot without success, since he was deflected from the frame.

The pressure from the Colombian team, at times, suffocated the Panamanian game, which could not connect more than two passes in a row.

Usme once again alarmed the Panamanian team with another cross that the Panamanian goalkeeper doubted, but in the end she was able to deflect and move the danger away. Manuela Vanegas, at minute 32, crossed into the rival area, but Usme did not connect and Panama was saved.

The insistence of the Colombian team paid off at minute 34, in another neglect of the Panamanian goalkeeper, who, thanks to a cross from the South American Mayra Ramírez, released the ball and Usme only gave a pass to the nets, to put the score 0-2 .