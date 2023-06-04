Colombia team eliminated from the U-20 World Cup

The Colombian Sub – 20 Selection was defeated 3 – 1 by Italy in the quarterfinals of the World Cup that is taking place in Argentina. However, the tricolor was brilliant in its participation in the competition, commemorating the magnificent goal scored by Jhojan Torres.

In addition, there was an excellent day within youth soccer, the stage has been invaded by great momentsand it turned out to be an unfortunate day for South American football, After the elimination of Brazil in the U-20 World Cup, Colombia was eliminated against Italy, which won 3-1, with goals from Casadei, Baldanzi and Esposito.

A game that kept the attention of all the fans, this match that started intense, and it is that in previous matches Colombia was impeccable throughout its stage.

Also read: The River Plate game is suspended after a fan fell from the stands

However, 8 minutes into the match, Italy gave their first approximation, through Giuseppe Ambrosino, who appeared on the left side, causing Luis Marquinez to alert himself to a goal. Before the second half the Italian team scored two goals against their rival, going to rest without worrying that Colombia would come back.

The second half began moved after a save by Luis Marquinez after an attempt in the first minute came the goal of the Italian Esposito. Two minutes later, Colombia was in charge of scoring, after Torres participated in Luna’s assist. Leaving with a score of 3 – 1.

The tricolor did not let their guard down, they were very close to scoring a second goal through Ángel. However, the result did not change and Colombia said goodbye to the Sub-2O World Cup.

Colombia says goodbye to the U-20 World Cup

The dreams of all Colombia remained on the pitch of the match that took place in Argentina, against Italy, because although there were many attempts to score goals, the result did not turn out as expected, and Colombia was out of the U-20 World Cup.

Besides: Another one! Javier Fernández held a false call for the National Team

There are already two of the four semifinalists, in first place there is Israel, a team that eliminated Brazil in the same scenario, will play the winner of the United States-Uruguay on Sunday. In addition, the winner between Nigeria and South Korea, which is also played on Sunday, will face Italy.