Colombia team prepares to face Iraq

The Colombian Men’s Seniors Team continues preparing its friendlies in Europe, under the technical direction of Néstor Lorenzo.

The national team has added new days of work in its preparation for the next friendly matches scheduled against Iraq and Germany.

On Monday, the Colombian team carried out a double-shift training session. During the morning, they focused on physical activation activities and tactical exercises, while in the afternoon they emphasized set pieces, seeking to refine strategic details.

During the day, the players Matheus Uribe, Jorge Carrascal and Yerson Mosquera, who participated in the evening training, joined the concentration. Later, Diego Valoyes joined, who made recovery movements.

Tomorrow, the national team will offer a press conference at the Meliá Hotel in Valencia at 12:00 noon, where the players and the coaching staff will share their perspectives on the upcoming challenges.

It is worth mentioning that this call is marked by the notable absences of three emblematic players: James Rodríguez, David Ospina and Radamel Falcao. These footballers have been fundamental pillars in the Colombian team for several years, but for various reasons they will not be part of the current friendlies.

James Rodríguez recently concluded his contract with Olympiacos of Greece and is currently without a team, which could have influenced his non-call. For his part, Falcao ended his relationship with Rayo Vallecano with a limited participation and is still waiting to define his future. As for David Ospina, his recent injury suffered in Saudi Arabia would have been the reason why he was not considered for this call-up.