Colombia, the only Latin American representative in the Round of 16 of the FIFA Women’s World Cup

Colombia faced Morocco in the closing of the group stage of the Women’s World Cup. Despite suffering a 1-0 defeat against the African team, the Tricolor managed to secure their place in the round of 16 as the leader of their group.

After a promising start by the Colombians in which they managed to beat South Korea and Germany, the team led by Nelson Abadía found themselves facing a challenging African team, who sought to advance to the next phase with great determination. In the early moments of the match, the Leonas demonstrated their dominance on the pitch, while Colombia seemed to struggle to find their rhythm.

Throughout the match, the Colombian team demonstrated its superiority in possession and control of the ball, achieving an impressive 77% passing accuracy. However, despite these efforts, they failed to even the score.

In the addition of the first half, Daniela Arias, Colombian defender, pushed one of the Moroccan players inside the area, which allowed Anissa Lahmari to score a goal at minute 45+4, after goalkeeper Catalina Pérez saved a penalty, but failed to retain the ball, thus allowing Lahmari to seize the opportunity to define and score.

In the complementary part of the game, the Colombian team showed a notable improvement through Linda Caicedo and Mayra Ramírez, who created more outstanding opportunities.

Although the national team managed to secure their passage to the next stage of the tournament, they will not be able to count on Manuela Vanegas, a fundamental piece for the team, due to the accumulation of yellow cards during the tournament.

“We are 23 players and we all come here to leave everything for the country. I have done everything in my power in these three games. A pity about today, I did not count on that. It was clear that it was conditioned, but I tried to be calm. These are things that happen in football and I have full confidence that my team will give everything and we will be in the quarterfinals”. said Vanegas after finishing the match.

For this reason, the technical director of the Colombian Women’s National Team, Nelson Abadía, will have to rethink the tactics for his next match with one of the surprises of the World Cup, Jamaica. This duel is agreed for next Tuesday, August 8 at the rectangular stadium in Melbourne, starting at 3:00 am Colombian time.

With its classification, Colombia is the only Latin American team that will play in the round of 16 in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will begin next Saturday, August 5, and will last until Tuesday, August 8.

