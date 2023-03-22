In Medellín, the national judo team was awarded the general subtitle of the Panamerican Open 2023, appointment that brought together 20 nations of the American continent for two days.

The national delegation added three gold medals, four silver and seven bronze, for a total of 14 metals and second place in the overall medal table of the contest. In addition, the Colombian team also obtained five fifth places and two seventh places.

Brazil, with six golds and two silvers, and Venezuela, with two golds, four silvers and seven bronzes, were the representatives that climbed, along with Colombia, to the Pan American podium of the discipline.

Nicole Pencue, in the female 57 kilograms; Sebastián Rojas, in the men’s 60 kilograms, and Erika Lasso, In the women’s 48 kilograms, it was the Colombian judokas who won the three golds that gave them the subtitle of the Pan American competition.

the weekend of March 25 and 26, In Hungary, Europe, the national team will continue its 2023 sports calendar.