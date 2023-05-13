Colombia vive el Global Big Day 2023

Colombia is once again linked to the Global Big Day 2023 in order to contribute to the largest bird registry in the world.

This activity It was scheduled for this May 13 from 12:00 in the morning until 11:59 midnight.

The event led by Cornell University in the United States, which takes place in May and October, has the support of the community that registers on the EBird platform, the birds that it manages to capture in different parts of the world.

National Natural Parks invited the public to live this event in the 22 open parks to ecotourism.

It is worth remembering that in last year’s activity the Farallones de Cali National Natural Park registered 222 species.

The Government of Valle also participates in the Global Big Day 2023 with the accompaniment of Inciva, from the El Vínculo Regional Natural Park located in Buga.

Likewise, the Government of the Valley announced that it will have other scenarios for carrying out this activity: the Vallecaucana Pacific coast, Pance, Sonso lagoon and the department’s wetland complex.

Emily Vanessa Vélez Ávila, director of Inciva, stated that “Colombia as the country with the highest number of bird species It has been in first place for several years, closely followed by Peru and Brazil. Valle del Cauca achieved first place in the count of May of the previous year and it is expected to be maintained”.

Bird registration must be done on the website or in the eBird mobile app.

