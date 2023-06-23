Colombia was chosen to host the U20 Women’s World Cup

The FIFA Council, chaired by Gianni Infantino, has selected Colombia as the host country for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2024.

The election took place in a meeting that included the participation of the 37 council members, representing the six confederations associated with the highest body in world soccer. The president of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), Ramón Jesurun Franco, was present at the meeting and received the unanimous support of his peers in Colombia’s candidacy as the venue for the event, which is recognized for being the cradle of football stars. world women’s soccer

With this decision, Colombia once again hosts a top-flight orbital event, having previously hosted the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2011 and the FIFA Futsal World Cup in 2016. It has also been endorsed by the Conmebol in the organization of events such as the Copa América Femenina 2022, the Pre-Olympic 2020, the Conmebol Sudamericano Sub 20 2023 and the Conmebol Libertadores Femenina 2023, among other competitions.

The FCF Executive Committee highlights the support received by the National Government and the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, who expressed his commitment in a letter sent on May 9 to support Colombia and the Federation in carrying out this important world football tournament.

“Once again, the eyes of the world will be on our territory thanks to soccer, and this is something we are proud of as Colombians. It is an achievement for our country, and that is how we should experience it, supporting our soccer players, who proudly represent Colombia every time they wear the national team jersey. It was because of them that we requested to be the venue, and we were granted. Now we must have a dignified celebration, also taking advantage of the commemoration of the 100 years of the Colombian Football Federation, with the hope that the cup stays at home,” said the president of the FCF, Ramón Jesurun, minutes after learning the news.

In the coming weeks, the Colombian Football Federation will announce the cities that will host the 16 teams that will participate in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024, which will take place from September 5 to 22.

