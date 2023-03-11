Home News Colombia will be with nine boxers at the World Cup in India
Colombia will be with nine boxers at the World Cup in India

Olympic medalist Ingrit Valenciawho will compete in the 50 kilograms, heads the Colombian team that will compete with nine punchers in the Elite Boxing World Championship, which will be held in India from the 15th to the 31st of this month.

The Colombian Olympic Committee (COC) reported that the delegation is made up of, in addition to Valencia, María José Martínez (52 kg), Yeni Arias (54 kg), Valeria Arboleda (57), Angie Valdés (60), Shirleidis Orozco (66 kg), Camila Camilo (63 kg), Luisa Vásquez (70 kg) and Angie Solano (75 kg).

“For me it is always an honor to be here, we hope that my teammates and I do very well in this World Cup”Valencia was quoted as saying in a COC statement.

This is how the drums for the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana were distributed

The athletes stressed that it is the first time that such a large team of women will be in a World Cup, for which she thanked the “support they have given us.”

Valencia comes from winning, in the 50 kilograms category, the silver medal at the Women’s World Championship that took place in Turkey, in May 2022.

For his part, Cuban coach Rafael Iznaga said that “The preparation was done in Bogotá. We have a good team, with a lot of projection, the girls have the talent and the conditions to reach the goal.”

He recalled that Angie Solano was junior world runner-up.

The group traveled this Friday and before leaving they received the Colombian flag from the new Minister of Sport, Astrid Rodríguez.

More than 380 boxers from 74 countries have registered for the event, figures that exceed those of the 2022 Istanbul World Cup

Colombia has only had one amateur world champion: Miguel María ‘Máscara’ Maturana from Cartagena, who won the title on November 18, 1981 at the World Cup held in Montreal, Canada. EFE

