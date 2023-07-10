Home » Colombia will chair the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States
by admin
Colombia will chair the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States

The Colombian Government celebrated this Sunday the decision of the foreign ministers of the 32 countries that make up the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) of elect -unanimously- the country in the Pro Tempore Presidency of this mechanism, starting in the year 2025.

“It is an important fact that is given thanks to the leadership of the Government of Change in international matters. The fact that, by consensus, they have chosen us as the Presidency and headquarters, in addition, of CELAC in the year 2025 is a great accolade”, said Elizabeth Taylor, Vice Minister of Multilateral Affairs.

Advantages of being President of the Community of Latin American States

“President Gustavo Petro will have the opportunity to receive more than 60 Heads of State and, with them, we are going to put the priority agendas in the integration that we have been promoting at the international level. This meeting is a great challenge for the organization and a historic milestone for Colombia”, he added.

The official explained that the designation implies for Colombia the responsibility of leading the integration processes of the region as well as those that have been occurring with the other regional blocks and powers of the world.

In addition, the mechanism will serve as an instrument to position the interests of the National Government and the consensus of the regionin development of the Constitution and the National Development Plan – Colombia World Power of Life – which establishes the deepening of regional integration.

What will Colombia do as President of CELAC?

From the Pro Tempore Presidency of CELAC, Colombia hopes to promote the green transition, interconnection and regional energy integration at the regional levelthe fight against climate change and its financing, the new approach to the drug problem, migration, food and health self-sufficiency, among others,” the official pointed out.

Colombia will host the IV CELAC – European Union Summita scenario of great importance for coordination between the two regions that will allow the structuring and implementation of a common agenda of interests and actions in matters of cooperation and investment.

