Colombia will experience the tenth Spanish Film Festival

Under the slogan “Rich and Diverse”, this year the Spanish Film Festival (MCE) will take place from May 10 to 21 and will reach Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, Barranquilla, Cartagena, Tumaco, Montería, Villa de Leyva, Pereira and Manizales.

It will be developed in four categories: Premieres, Environment -under the curatorship of Suncine-Aecid-, Ventana África -in collaboration with the Itinerant African Film Festival (Muica)- and finally the tribute to director Carlos Saura.

The announcement of this exhibition was made by the Cultural Department of the Embassy of Spain in Colombia. This tenth edition seeks to promote and disseminate Spanish cinema in the country, being since 2012 the main tool to bring the Colombian public closer to the most outstanding and recent titles of Iberian film production and to publicize the cultural richness of its territory.

This year the edition will reach ten cities in Colombia with the projection of 27 films from the most recent Spanish productions in the different theaters of the country. The event will include the premiere screening of the film ”Cinco lobitos”, by director Alauda Ruiz de Azúa.

In this tenth edition, the show will reinforce its social facet, decentralizing and bringing Spanish cinema and educational and academic activities closer to territories where it had not reached before. For the first time it will reach the Colombian Pacific, specifically the municipality of Tumaco, with a powerful academic agenda focused on training and education, especially for young people and children, through culture and cinema.

“With the realization of the Spanish Film Festival we seek to promote knowledge of Iberian cinema among the public, diversifying the exhibition offer in the Colombian cinematographic commercial circuit, seeking the growth of the cinematographic sector, promoting training, meeting and exchange of experiences between students and professionals in the sector in Spain and Colombia”, highlights Juan Pedro Pérez Gómez, cultural advisor and head of Communication at the Embassy of Spain.

Spanish overview

At the MCE, a complete and coherent curatorship will be carried out that allows programming a wide variety of current films in terms of themes, genres and treatments, showing a complete panorama of Spanish cinema and responding to the demand to reach the widest possible variety of audiences.

There will also be a tribute to director Carlos Saura, the director of ‘”La caza”, “Peppermint frappé”, “Elisa, vida mía” and “Flamenco”. Saura passed away last February due to respiratory failure. With his death, shortly after his 91st birthday —he celebrated it on January 4—, the last classic of Spanish cinema disappeared, which since the break and the freedom with which he impregnated his very long filmography became a benchmark for great European cinema. From author. He was also an artist with such curiosity about various facets of life that he added to his dry, forceful dramas, a line of exploration of the human being, of emotional and social relationships, and of family drives,

A total of 27 film projections make up the program, in addition to other activities such as workshops and conversations that will generate spaces for dialogue, debate and reflection on contemporary problems and themes based on cinema.

This tenth edition of the Spanish Film Festival will have the presence of two of the most relevant film directors, who will make a masterclass in different cities of the country to share their knowledge and vision of Spanish cinema. They are:

In 2017, he directed the documentary “Saura(s)” about Carlos Saura and in 2019, he co-directed the television version of the novel “Patria” with Argentine director Pablo Trapero. In 2022 she premiered his latest film in Spain, “Don’t look into my eyes”, which will be screened in Colombia for the Spanish Film Festival.

In 2020 she made her debut as a director and writer with her first feature film, “Las niñas”, which was selected in competition at the Berlinale 2020 and winner of the Biznaga de Plata at the Malaga Festival. She also received nine Goya Award nominations, winning in the categories of Best Film, Best New Director and Best Original Screenplay. In 2022 she premiered her second feature film, “La maternal”, which was nominated for three Goya Awards, three Feroz Awards and winner of two Gaudí Awards, at the San Sebastian International Film Festival.

Both directors will share their knowledge and vision of Spanish cinema in different cities of the country within the framework of the Spanish Film Festival.

It should be noted that the Cultural Department has been carrying out the Spanish Film Festival in Colombia since 2012 with the aim of promoting and making it visible. More than 15,000 Colombians from different cities and departments have participated in the screening of films, which is accompanied by academic and debate activities that facilitate the creation of work networks between Spain and Colombia. The exhibition promotes the exhibition of titles that cover different genres and themes to reflect the Spanish cinematographic panorama, taking the productions to places in the Colombian geography where they are not commercially exhibited.