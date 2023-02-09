Home News Colombia will face Brazil in search of qualifying for the U-20 World Cup
This Thursday February 9 the national team will seek to add three points against Brazil to secure a place in the Sub 20 world from indonesian.

The match will be held at the El Campín Stadium in Bogotá at 8 pm (local time). Those led by Héctor Cárdenas are playing a crucial match for the aspirations of the squad with respect to qualifying for the World Cup.

The Colombian team is third with 6 points, while Brazil is at the top of the table with 9 points. On the other hand, the penultimate date of the South American U-20 tournament will start at 3:00 p.m. with Ecuador and Venezuela, followed by the match between Uruguay and Paraguay at 5:30 p.m.

It must be remembered that this tournament grants four slots to the U-20 World Cup to be held in Indonesia from May 20 to June 11 of this year. Colombia would need a point against the Canarinha team to ensure a place in the international competition.

