Colombia will go to the Cycling World Cups with 63 athletes

From August 3 to 13, the city of Glasgow in Scotland will host the UCI Cycling World Championships, which will bring together the best exponents in the world in 13 disciplines, in an event organized by the International Cycling Union and in which the Colombian Cycling Teams They will be competing in nine of the 13 disciplines called.

63 athletes will wear the national tricolor on the stages arranged for the competitions in Scottish territory on the Road, the Track, BMX Racing, BMX Freestyle, Mountain Bike in the modalities of Cross Country, Marathon and Downhill, and Paracycling on the track and route, thanks to the support of the Ministry of Sports and Colombiana La Nuestra.

On the route there will be 21 athletes who will take part in the competitions that will take place on August 5 and 6, in the case of time trials, and from 8 to 13 in long-distance events, with names such as those of Rigoberto Urán and Harold Tejada, who arrive after competing in the Tour de France; Santiago Buitrago, who has just won a stage in the Giro d’Italia; Paula Patiño, who competes in the Women’s Tour de France before joining the group in Glasgow, and Diana Carolina Peñuela, who will seek her second Women’s Tour of Colombia title this week.

In track cycling, which will be the first discipline to see action in the World Cup and which will take place at the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome between August 3 and 9, six athletes will be representing Colombia: Kevin Santiago Quintero, world bronze medalist at the Saint-Quentin En Yvelines event in 2022; Martha Bayona, national speed figure in the UCI Nations Cup season, as well as Santiago Ramírez, Cristian Ortega and Carlos Daniel Echeverry.

For its part, in the BMX Racing that will take place on August 12 and 13, 12 athletes were summoned in the Championship category, in elite, Sub-23 and junior, on a payroll headed by the Olympic medalists Mariana Pajón and Carlos Ramírez; who will be accompanied by Diego Alejandro Arboleda, Mateo Carmona, Juan Camilo Ramírez and Gabriela Bolle in elite.

It should be noted that, for the first time, Colombia will be present in a World Championship in the BMX Freestyle modality, with Queen Saray Villegas and Luis Rincón, who will be participating in the park modality, between August 5 and 7.

In Mountain Bike, Colombia will have a presence with 12 athletes, of which three will compete in the marathon, with the double world champion (2019-2020) Leonardo Páez; the 2021 world runner-up and recent national champion, Diego Arias, and Mónica Calderón, national and Pan-American champion of the specialty; that they will be together with Valentina Roa and Sebastián Holguín; who will participate in the downhill, in addition to seven runners in the Olympic cross country, including Jhonnatan Botero, Central American and Caribbean champion in El Salvador, and Ana María Roa, bronze medalist in San Salvador and national champion of the modality .

Finally, on the track and the paracycling route, the national team will be made up of 10 athletes, eight of whom are part of category C, with names such as Carolina Munévar (C2), Paula Ossa (C5), Diego Dueñas ( C4), Alejandro Perea (C3) and Juan José Betancourt (T2), as well as a tandem, formed by Nelson Javier Serna and his guide Marvin Angarita (B).

Elite route list: Carlos Mario Jaramillo (coach). Rigoberto Uran Uran, Harold Tejada, Santiago Buitrago, Fernando Gaviria, Alvaro Jose Hodeg, Juan Sebastian Molano, Jesus David Peña, Walter Alexander Vargas, Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (CRI and Route), Paula Andrea Patiño and Andrea Alzate.

Sub-23: Germán Darío Gómez Becerra (CRI and Route), Anderson Arboleda Ruiz (CRI and Route), Santiago Umba, Jonathan Alexander Guatibonza and Diego Fernando Pescador.

Junior: Robinson Rincón Quijano (CRI and Route), Juan David Urián Caro, Angie Mariana Londoño, Juliana Londoño David (CRI and Route) and Lesly Yulieth Aguirre.

Track: John Jaime González and Andrés Torres (selectors). Martha Bayona Pineda (speed), Kevin Santiago Quintero (speed), Santiago Ramírez Morales (speed), Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (speed), Carlos Daniel Echeverri Cardona (speed) and Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (background).

BMX Racing: Luis Fabio Peña (coach). Mariana Pajón, Gabriela Bolle Carrillo, Diego Alejandro Arboleda, Carlos Alberto Ramírez, Mateo Carmona and Juan Camilo Ramírez Valencia.

Sub-23: Manuela Martinez Agudelo, Santiago Santa Moreno and Jersy Alexander Andrade Gustin.

Junior: Sharid Nicolle Fayad Mercado, Mariana Agudelo Medina and Juan José Velásquez Carmona.

BMX Freestyle: Queen Sarah Villegas Serna and Luis Oswaldo Corner Kings.

