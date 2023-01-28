In shopping centers and other places, in kind of ATMs, copies of the civil registry will be issued.

The National Registrar of Civil Status, Alexander Vega Rocha, signed an agreement with the Collegiate Union of Colombian Notaries for the implementation of the online civil registry, in order to achieve joint work on the exchange of the databases of the two entities to facial biometric authentication processes.

With this agreement, Colombia becomes the only country to have all its civil registries online, which will speed up the process, access and obtain copies of this document by entering the application and website of the National Registry.

The national registrar stated that “the world changed after the pandemic, the Registrar’s Office did too and I believe that the Collegiate Union of Colombian Notaries managed to take notaries into the future. Colombia, to our pride, will have the two digital documents, the identity card and the civil registry”.

For his part, the delegated registrar for Identification and Civil Registry, Didier Chilito, stressed that this agreement will be important so that notaries can use the technological tools used by the National Registry for biometric authentication.

“Pilot tests will begin for the connection of notaries to the database of the National Registry of Civil Status, in order to perform facial recognition for biometric authentication,” he mentioned.

Likewise, citizens will have the possibility of obtaining their civil records through the devices assigned by notaries in places of high influx.

“They will be a kind of ATMs, similar to electronic ones, that will allow the issuance of copies of the civil registry in shopping centers and places with the greatest influx of citizens,” said the delegate registrar for Identification and Civil Registry.