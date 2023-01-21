Julian Andres Santa

After their 1-1 draw at the Pascual Guerrero de Cali stadium against Paraguay, the Colombian National Team had a recovery day yesterday and is already getting ready for its commitment today for the second date of the South American U-20 Championship, where those led by Héctor Cárdenas, they must go out in search of the first victory in this contest in which they are local.

They are measured against Peru

Day two of the youth tournament will start at 4 in the afternoon with the duel between Paraguay and Argentina at Pascual Guerrero. For its part, at 6:30 in the afternoon, the Tricolor faces Peru, which arrives beaten after the 0-3 loss in its debut against Brazil, so both teams arrive with the need to get their first victory.

About today’s game

Héctor Cárdenas, the Colombian Under-20 coach, analyzed the rival they will have on the second date. “We are totally convinced and the firm intention that we have, our proposal is going to be the same and they are aware that there were aspects to improve and they were improved for the second half, with that we stay, knowing that we have to improve, but what they did in the second half is remarkable”.

programming date 2

Hoy. 4:00pm Argentina vs Paraguay

6:30pm Colombia vs Peru

Mañana. 4:00pm Bolivia vs Ecuador

6:30pm Chile vs Uruguay

Given:

Colombia will rest on the third date, so it is vital to add three against Peru.