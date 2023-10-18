Colombia will participate with 389 athletes in the Pan American Games in Chile

“After being three-time champions of the Bolivarian Games, with the great performance we had in Valledupar, and being runners-up in the South American Games in Asunción, and the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, for the first time beating Cuba, now We will travel to Santiago to face the Pan American Games“, announced the president of the COC, Ciro Solano.

The Colombian objective is improve Lima 2019 performancean edition in which the country finished in seventh place by winning 82 medals -27 gold, 24 silver and 31 bronze- behind the USA, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Cuba and Argentina.

Confidence for the future The Colombian flag bearers for this edition of the Pan American Games will be two young figures who are growing at a good pace and to whom the COC gave confidence to carry the national flag: the boxer Jenny Arias and the taekwondo player Miguel Ángel Trejos.

On the one hand there is Arias, who has just been a silver medalist at the World Championships in India in the 54 kilogram category after losing the final with Wen Huant Hsiao, of Chinese Taipei.

The boxer’s goal is to get on the podiumbecause at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games he won bronze.

Trejos, meanwhile, has just become a world medalist after winning bronze at the Baku World Championships in division of 80 kilograms.

The taekwondo player, who seeks to revalidate in Santiago the gold he won four years ago in Lima, became the medal he won in the capital of Azerbaijan, in the first Colombian man to stand on a world podium.