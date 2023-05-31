Colombia will rejoin Unasur after almost 5 years of its retirement

Colombia had withdrawn from that union on August 10, 2018, barely three days after Duque’s term began, who considered that this body was “an accomplice of the Venezuelan dictatorship.”

Petro’s decision was made known just during his participation in a regional summit in Brasilia called by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, which resulted in a firm commitment to integration.

In addition to Petro, the summit was attended by the presidents of Argentina, Alberto Fernández; Bolivia, Louis Maple; Chile, Gabriel Boric; Ecuador, William Lasso; Guyana, Irfan Ali; Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benitez; Suriname, Chan Santokhi; Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, and Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, while Peru was represented by the President of the Council of Ministers, Alberto Otarola.