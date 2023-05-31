Home » Colombia will rejoin Unasur after almost 5 years of its retirement
News

Colombia will rejoin Unasur after almost 5 years of its retirement

by admin
Colombia will rejoin Unasur after almost 5 years of its retirement

Colombia had withdrawn from that union on August 10, 2018, barely three days after Duque’s term began, who considered that this body was “an accomplice of the Venezuelan dictatorship.”

Petro’s decision was made known just during his participation in a regional summit in Brasilia called by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, which resulted in a firm commitment to integration.

In addition to Petro, the summit was attended by the presidents of Argentina, Alberto Fernández; Bolivia, Louis Maple; Chile, Gabriel Boric; Ecuador, William Lasso; Guyana, Irfan Ali; Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benitez; Suriname, Chan Santokhi; Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, and Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, while Peru was represented by the President of the Council of Ministers, Alberto Otarola.

See also  New landslide in Florida

You may also like

Germany revokes license for four Russian consulates |...

They unveiled a monument to Sister. Maria Luigia...

Low prices hit rice farmers

After a mass brawl at Schalke: These are...

Bluemind Foundation calls for applications for its Heal...

Alquería evolves whole milk to the “Super creamy”

Building Characteristics of Mobile Homes (OFD) – NWB...

Revolutionary cleaning: Discover the new generation of washing...

One dead and one injured leaves a vehicle...

Playing the Strongest Voice of Openness and Cooperation——Written...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy