Colombia will run out of vaccines for covid-19, warned the Attorney General’s Office

Despite having overcome covid-19 and returning to normality, covid-19 continues to be a threat to public health, which is why Attorney General Margarita Cabello issued a national alert after the delegate for Labor and Social Security of The entity will announce that there is no clarity about the acquisition of vaccines against covid-19 in Colombia.

According to an investigation carried out by the Attorney General’s Office, it is not known whether the purchase of biologicals and bivalent Arnm vaccines against covid-19 is planned, nor about the quantity of vaccines that will be available for the remainder of 2023.

Cabello indicated that on April 13, from his agency, a request was made to the Ministry of Health regarding the updated reports and inventories of the vaccines that the country had, their expiration dates discriminated by laboratory, as well as about the sanitary actions to carry out the immunization program, especially for children, pregnant women and the elderly missing to receive the inoculation; however, from the state portfolio they never issued responses.

“Health is a fundamental right and as a control body we are obliged to request and demand that the authorities comply with an adequate policy that meets the needs of the people and, in addition, that society be informed about important issues such as it is health protection via vaccination,” said attorney Margarita Cabello.

The alert issued by the Attorney General’s Office is disturbing, taking into account that in the latest report issued by the National Institute of Health, it is established that since the start of the pandemic, 6’369,916 infected have been reported, of which 142,780 lost their lives.

Despite the fact that the majority of the Colombian population is vaccinated against covid, the outbreaks of the virus do not stop and its mutations continue to affect the population. On June 2, a massive contagion of 9 people was detected at the Universidad del Atlántico in an event attended by approximately 334 guests.

Faced with the case, the Ministry of Health declared: “The national and local health authorities continue with the activities of epidemiological field investigation and monitoring of cases, with the objective of carrying out the final classification of the situation presented at the Universidad del Atlántico.” .

The state portfolio recommended that attendees implement self-care actions while quarantine times for direct contacts with positive cases passed. Likewise, it indicated that until the beginning of June 2023, only 20 covid infections had been reported in Puerto Colombia, without registering deaths.

On the other hand, on June 9, the National Institute of Health reported the first cases of covid-19 Arcturus or XBB.1.16, a mutation of the virus that according to the World Health Organization is from the same family as the Omicrom variant and that it has a greater growth advantage (meaning greater ability to reproduce within the body) and immune escape property (ie greater resistance to vaccines).

In Colombia, those infected with this mutation were identified in Bogotá and Boyacá. “This recently identified lineage circulates in 66 countries. It does not represent greater severity or lethality compared to other previously reported Ómicron sublineages,” the INS indicated.

The main symptoms of this new variant are associated with the common ones of covid-19, such as fever, flu symptoms and dry cough, to which are added eye irritation, similar to conjunctivitis. with Infobae

