Forest fires in Chile have already claimed twenty fatalities and left more than 200 families homeless. Colombia will send help.

“We will send a plane to Chile with material and people who are experts in putting out forest fires”Colombian President Gustavo Petro said this Sunday in a message on his Twitter account, where he attributed the fires to the “climate crisis.”

The Chilean government asked this Saturday for help from several Latin American countries Spain to contain the wave of forest fires that shake the center of the country and have left at least 22 fatalities so far.

Argentina and Spain have already announced the dispatch of brigade members and machinery to collaborate in the extinction and control of the fire, to which the Colombian plane will be added, of which the Government did not give further details.

The wave of forest fires in Chile has destroyed more than 45,000 hectares since last December, mainly in the Ñuble, Biobío and La Araucanía regions, areas of intense agricultural and forestry activity located 400, 500 and 700 kilometers south of Santiago de Chile, respectively.

The Chilean Government decreed the State of Constitutional Exception of Catastrophe, which makes it possible to deliver aid to those affected more expeditiously and mobilize resources, among other measures.

The fires coincide with a long drought that has lasted for more than 13 years and with an unprecedented heat wave in the south, with temperatures that can reach 40 degrees Celsius in southern areas in the next few hours.