Colombia women’s team celebrated in the dressing room with J Balvin

2-0. Colombia steps firmly in its debut with a massive victory over South Korea

The Colombian women’s soccer team fulfilled this Tuesday in its debut at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand by beating South Korea 2-0a rival whom he managed to neutralize by testing character to meet expectations on his return to the orbital event after his absence in France 2019.

In the game that closed the first day of group Hthe Asians dominated at the beginning and registered the first clear arrivals with Cho Sohyun and Choe Yuri that were well resolved by the goalkeeper Catalina Pérez.

When the Cafeteras managed to get fully into the game by playing further from their goal, the first glimpses of Linda Caicedo appearedfigure of Real Madrid and chosen by Conmebol as the best player on the continent.

After the resistance had the defensive structure of the Colombiansthe attacking players came to prominence and the winger Manuela Vanegas was released, key with a shot that caused a penalty by the hand of Shim Seoyeon so that Catalina Usme coldly charged and made it 1-0 at minute 30.

Having the advantage allowed the tricolor team to grow and manage the times to start adding chances, one of them in a free kick from Usme.

Later it was Caicedo’s turn to steal the ball to discount rivals and finish off to get the second score at minute 39 with the complicity of goalkeeper Yoon Younggeul, who slipped the ball when trying to clear with her hands.

The 2-0 ended up giving control to the coffee makers, clear with the ballwhile the Korean national team, led by the Englishman Colin Bell, searched for options with Yuri when he fell with surprise and with Sohyun in a header before going to rest.

The second stage gave impetus again to the Koreans who put their rivals on the ropeswith a good response to endure a reaction that was logical for having the score against and having lost the leading role of the game.

The Colombians they maintained a high concentration and again they put themselves in command of the commitment with the ball on the floor. In a free kick by Lorena Bedoya they got closer again, then it was Leicy Santos who began to impose conditions and team up with both Usme and Mayra Ramírez, who did a great job in the second half, with the best options.

Colombia continued to play on the Korean field to make the match more and more difficult to the runners-up in Asia, who were barely awarded a free kick by Soyun that did not go any further due to the sobriety of the goalkeeper Pérez and a defense that was up to the task.

Those directed by the technician Nelson Abbeywho could not be on the bench due to a pending sanction, they could not increase the score due to bad decisions in the area, they even wasted a counter with Caicedo, Ramírez also exceeded himself in generosity and did not end situations that she herself created against an opponent that no longer represented much danger.

For the auction, Korea tried with long balls from Soyun and Jang Selgiwell controlled by the Colombian central defenders, who managed to score a clean sheet in their debut and score an important blow in the group to meet Germany on the second date, which comes strengthened by their 6-0 win against Morocco, the next rival of the Asians.

Data sheet Colombia vs South Korea

2. Colombia: Catherine Perez; Carolina Arias, Daniela Arias, Jorelyn Carabalí, Manuela Vanegas; Daniela Montoya (Diana Ospina, m.87), Lorena Bedoya, Leicy Santos (Marcela Restrepo, m.76), Catalina Usme; Linda Caicedo and Mayra Ramirez.

Coach: Angelo Marsiglia (substitute).

0. South Korea: Yoon Younggeul; Choo Hyojoo (Mira Moon, m.80), Shim Seoyeon, Lim Seonjoo, Son Hwayeon (Kang Chae-rim, m.68); Cho Sohyun (Eunsun Park, m.68), Lee Geummin, Ji Soyun, Choe Yuri (Casey Phair, m.78); Jang Selgi y Kim Hyeri.

Selector: Colin Bell.

Goals: 1-0, m.30: Catalina Usme, penalty. 2-0, m.39: Linda Caicedo.

Referee: Rebecca Welch (GBR). She admonished Manuela Vanegas, Shim Seo-yeon, Carolina Arias, and Lim Seonjoo.

Incidents: Match of the first day of group H of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand played at the Sydney Football Stadium before 24,322 spectators.

