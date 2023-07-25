Colombia women’s team debuted with victory in the World Cup

In an exciting match at the Sydney Football Stadium, the Colombian Women’s Senior Team made history by debuting at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 with an impressive 2-0 victory over their opponent, South Korea.

From the first minute of the match, the Colombian players showed their grit and determination on the pitch. Forward Catalina Usme became the team’s hero when she scored a goal from the penalty spot at minute 30 of the first stage, unleashing euphoria among the fans who came to support their team from different parts of the world.

Colombia’s momentum didn’t stop there, as just 8 minutes later, Linda Caicedo scored the second goal for her team, extending the lead and securing the win. The skill and determination of the Colombian players on the pitch were evident in every play, and the teamwork and cohesion displayed throughout the match were key to victory.

This historic result marks the second victory in the history of the Women’s World Cup for Colombia, making it clear that the talent and potential of Colombian women’s soccer are on the rise.

With this victory, the Colombian Women’s National Team is placed in a favorable position within Group H. The national team is now preparing to face its next challenge in the tournament: the match against Germany, scheduled for next Sunday, July 30 at 4:30 am.

The starting lineup that played the match against South Korea was as follows: Catalina Pérez; Carolina Arias, Daniela Arias, Jorelyn Carabalí, Manuela Vanegas; Daniela Montoya (C), Lorena Bedoya; Linda Caicedo, Leicy Santos (Marcela Restrepo 75′), Catalina Usme; Mayra Ramirez.

The entire country is proud of the performance of its Women’s National Team in this historic tournament and is looking forward to the next match against Germany.

