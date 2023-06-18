Colombia women’s team wins 2-0 against Panama in a friendly

June 17, 2023 – 9:03 PM

The Colombian women’s soccer team won 2-0 against Panama in a friendly match to prepare for the next World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, played this Saturday in the Panamanian capital.

The scoring was opened by the Colombian striker Catalina Usme in the 34th minute and the victory was sealed by Daniela Montoya in the 86th minute, in the match played at the Rommel Fernández stadium in Panama City.

The duel was dominated from the start by the coffee team, who wasted two scoring chances in the 7th and 8th minute with headers from Manuela Vanegas and Jorelyn Carabalí, who went slightly wide after two successive corner kicks.

In the first half, the Colombians put the Panamanian goal guarded by Yenith Bailey in danger several times, while the only risky action created by the locals was a tackle from the captain Natalia Mills, but the coffee goalkeeper Catalina Pérez caught the ball (minute 41 ).

The first goal came from a sideline kick that led Usme to receive a pass from the right and finish inside the box in front of goalkeeper Bailey, in the 34th minute.

At the beginning of the second period, the Colombians continued to besiege the Panamanian goal, with three risky incursions in the first ten minutes.

But the canaleras reacted and the game became more balanced, until a great individual move by Mayra Ramírez down the right lane sent a cross into the area and Daniela Montoya sent the ball into the net with a powerful shot in the 86th minute.

In the final minutes the Colombians continued creating risky situations and at minute 90+2 Ivonne Chacón put the ball into the Panamanian goal, but the play was annulled for offside.

Both teams will play a second friendly in Cali next Wednesday.

In the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which begins on July 20, Colombia is in Group H, along with Germany, Morocco and South Korea.

Panama, for its part, is in Group F, with France, Jamaica and Brazil.