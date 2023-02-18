The Colombian women’s soccer team won this Saturday 1-0 to that of Nigeria and signed up as a candidate to win the Women’s Revelations Cup 2023 that takes place in León, a city in central Mexico.

On the second day of the friendly tournament, Linda Caicedo scored the goal with which the Colombians maintained their undefeated status, added their first victory and reached four points, which places them above Mexico, second with three units, and Costa Rica, third with one. Nigeria is eliminated with no points from two games.

Colombia was the most dangerous team in the first half, especially in the first 25 minutes in which they took the lead.

At 18, Caicedo took advantage of a bad start from the Nigerians and snatched the ball from Halimatu Ayinde, to whom he made a little hat to define the 1-0 with his right leg.

Nigeria tried to tie with a couple of centers on set pieces that did not find auctioneers due to good output from Katherine Tapia.

The Colombians sought to end the match in the second half, but goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie avoided it by stopping shots from Caicedo, at 60, and Ivonne Chacón, at 69.

While Tapia was also a factor for Colombia’s victory, by covering a header from its defense Mónica Ramos, at 73.

Mexico and Colombia will face each other later to define the other team that on the third and final day of this Tuesday will define the other team that will play Colombia for the title of the Women’s Revelations Cup.