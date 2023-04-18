Colombian admirer of Bukele came to look for work, he was arrested accused of being a mara and they would have him in the CECOT

José Antonio Potes traveled to El Salvador with the hope of finding a job and helping his family. The young Colombian admired the Central American president Nayib Bukele. The news of the supposed transformation of the country excited him, a place that seemed much safer than his native Valle del Cauca. However, upon entering the country he was arrested and accused of belonging to the Colombian Mara 18.

His family points out that he was allegedly arrested for having a tattoo on his chest and denounces that they have not heard from the young man, who is being isolated and incommunicado. Apparently he would be in the Terrorism Confinement Center (BLIND).

“Every day I go to bed and start crying,” Eliana Potes Cáez told the Colombian newscast News One.

Claudia Marcela, the young man’s partner and mother of his four-year-old son, said that a person who accompanied him witnessed the arrest.

“He is captured because he belongs to the Colombian Mara 18, where is there a Mara 18 here?”, said his partner to the Colombian news.

The young man’s mother and her partner clarify that José Antonio has no criminal record and that he only has a tattoo on his chest, a fact for which you can go to prison in El Salvador, something that has been denounced by different human rights organizations.

“He has only one tattoo, and it is on his chest, and it is my mother’s name, the date my mother was born and the date my mother was missing from us,” said the mother of the young detainee.

Amnesty International points out that the main Patterns for which people are detained in El Salvador include alleged anonymous denunciations, possession of tattoos, or prior criminal records of any kind.

“For more than a year, procedural guarantees such as the presumption of innocence and the right to defense have been suspended, which has allowed the arbitrary detention and imprisonment of more than 66,000 people in record time. Amnesty International has documented around 50 cases in which it has been able to identify a pattern of large-scale arbitrary arrest and imprisonment,” denounces the human rights organization.

In April 2022, Olympic weightlifting athlete Jonathan Francisco Henríquez Serrano was detained by police on his way home in the Espiga de Oro neighborhood. His crime: having a tattoo on his arm with the name of his mother and a flower. The athlete could face a sentence of 20 years in prison for allegedly belonging to illegal groups.

The arrest of Henríquez Serrano occurred within the framework of the emergency regime that completed one year on March 27, which was initially adopted for 30 days to deal with an increase in gang violence. As Human Rights Watch reports, since then, the police and the military have detained more than 65,000 people, including hundreds of children.

In this photo released by the El Salvador presidential press office, inmates considered by authorities to be gang members are transferred to the mega-prison of the Terrorism Confinement Center, in Tecoluca, El Salvador (El Salvador Presidential Press Office via PA)

“Our investigations reveal that some detainees have been tortured, dozens have died in custody, and thousands have been subjected to abusive criminal proceedings without due process and have been held incommunicado.. The authorities have caused enormous suffering to the relatives of the detainees by denying them information about their whereabouts, which constitutes an enforced disappearance under international law,” says Human Rights Watch.

There are hundreds of reports of enforced disappearance and murder. In April 2022, a 45-year-old man with a mental disability was captured at his home. In July, the Salvadoran prison authorities informed the family that the detainee was no longer in that prison, but without giving details about his whereabouts. Desperate to know where his family was, his relatives visited different prisons and hospitals unsuccessfully. And when requesting the help of the State through the Office of the Human Rights Ombudsman and the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic, they did not receive any kind of support and were denied assistance..

Months later, they received a call from someone who had shared a cell with the detainee. The person told them to go to legal medicine, since he believed that his cellmate had died from beatings by prison guards.

“They told us: his relative was vomiting blood from his mouth and nose. I think he died, because they took him to the hospital and never returned him,” the family recounted Amnesty International.

Athlete Jonathan Francisco Henriquez Serrano was arrested for having a tattoo

Salvadoran humanitarian organizations and the Office for the Defense of Human Rights (PDDH) have received more than 7,900 reports of abusesthe majority due to arbitrary detentions.

Half of the Salvadoran population believes that the emergency regime “will not solve the problem” of the gangs in El Salvador, although 75.9% of citizens approve of the measure, according to a survey by the University Institute of Public Opinion (Iudop) of the Central American University (UCA) released in October 2022.

On March 4, the acting deputy director for the Americas at Human Rights Watch (HRW), Juan Pappier, pointed out that El Salvador is going through an “authoritarian debacle.”

“El Salvador’s authoritarian debacle would only be surpassed by a country with a military coup and by the Taliban”, wrote Pappier, who shared a thread of publications from the local media The lighthouse referring to Democracy Report 2023.

The document, from the Varieties of Democracy Institute (V-Dem) of the University of Gothenburg, points out that under the government of Nayib Bukele “its repression against journalists and freedom of the press intensified” and that together with Tunisia “they are no longer democracies”.

The report also puts this country in the group of “electoral autocracies.”

