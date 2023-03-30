During an international seminar in Dominican Republicthe attorney general of Colombia, Francisco Barbosa, pointed out that the national government of Gustavo Petro seeks to grant benefits to drug traffickers. He even assured that he will not allow the laws sought by the Colombian presidency to be approved.

through the Congress of the republicthe current government has presented proposals to legalize the entire chain of drug trafficking in Colombia,” said Barbosa as a guest at the international seminar “New Modalities in the Fight Against Drug Trafficking and Money Laundering,” organized by the Dominican Republic Attorney General.

The Attorney General of Colombia was in charge of exposing the topic “There is no crime without illicit profits. Strategies for the persecution of criminal finances”, in his capacity as president of the Ibero-American Association of Public Ministries.

“I have opposed it and as attorney general we will not allow it to happen because it does not represent the thinking of Colombia or Colombians at this time, regardless of what it raises, but that is a situation we are experiencing,” Barbosa said.

During the event, the prosecutor also questioned the policy of fight against drug traffickingbecause despite the fact that the government has focused its efforts on the interdiction of shipments of cocaine hydrochloride and the illegal economies, these would continue at high levels.

“We are talking about flows of 500, 600, 1,000 and 1,500 tons of cocaine hydrochloride that may be leaving without delving into other criminal activities such as illegal mining, because one thing is cocaine and another thing is gold,” said Barbosa, quoted by Week.

is not less than the fiscal Barbosa raised the criticism at this event, which was attended by more than 280 delegates from 18 countries and provinces of Dominican Republic, Italy, Peru, El Salvador, Ecuador, Brazil, Argentina Colombia, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Panama and Spain.

Present at the event were the Attorney General of the Dominican Republic, Miriam German Britothe ambassador of the European Union in that country, Katja Afheldt; representatives of the diplomatic corps of the United States and other invited countries were also present.

Barbosa shared in the event with the national anti-mafia and anti-terrorism prosecutor of Italy, John Melillo; the national prosecutor of Ecuador, Diana Salazar; the head of the Special Anti-drug Prosecutor of Spain, Rosa Ana Moran; the central director of the Italian Anti-Drug Services, General Antoninus Majoramong other officials of the security organizations of the European peninsula.

Francisco Barbosa, Colombian Attorney General speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bogota, Colombia March 24, 2023. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Barbosa has been a critic of the law of subjugation of the president Gustavo Petrowith which the Government seeks to give a boost to the policy of Total Peace and thus offer legal outlets for criminal gangs and armed groups without political recognition, which are related to drug trafficking and other illegal economies.

Although the head of the investigative entity met with the president prior to the presentation of the text in Congress, Barbosa pointed out that the additions and modifications that he proposed for the project were not fully taken into account in what is going to be discussed to be law.

In the midst of these criticisms, he pointed out that Colombia could be decertified in the fight against drug trafficking, as he stated in an interview with LA FM. “In the peace processes The arrest warrants have already been lifted. ELN and of the dissidences, because the president gave them a political character. Now, if President Petro wants to give him a political character to drug traffickersthen, tell the world that you want to negotiate politically with the drug dealers and we evaluate, but the debates are done face-to-face and with loyalty to the country,” Barbosa said to that media outlet.

“Colombia is losing control capacity and the president does not control public order in Colombia,” he said. “I cannot, as attorney general, accept that it is understood that what we have to do here is sit at a table to negotiate with drug traffickers submission laws. Submission to drug trafficking, not dialogue”.