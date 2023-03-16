On the morning of Thursday, March 16, the governor of Cundinamarca, Nicolás García, and the president, Gustavo Petro, lamented the lifeless discovery of the 10 miners who were still trapped in the mine that exploded on Tuesday night, in the municipality Sutatausa (Cundinamarca), due to an accumulation of gases.

This was confirmed by the head of state in a trill, through his usual communication channel, Twitter: “I have been in communication with Governor Nicolás García, who has just informed me that despite all the efforts of the rescue teams Unfortunately 21 people lost their lives in this tragic accident in Sutatausa. All my solidarity to their families.”

The rescue operations continued to advance despite the difficulties caused by the transfer to this area, because it is approximately one hour from the town center, reported Captain Álvaro Farfán, departmental delegate of the Cundinamarca Fire Department in the village of Peñas de Cajón.

However, according to the statements that the governor gave to Noticias Caracol, on Thursday morning, the rescue team made visual contact with the lifeless bodies of the 10 miners who were trapped 900 meters away, whom, since yesterday , they had little oxygen left.

“Reality shows that every minute that passes is less oxygen time, since they are 900 meters deep,” he explained in the middle of an interview with Blu Radio, in which he admitted that the chances of finding those who were still alive caught were very low.

Prior to the latest finding, National Risk Management had managed to recover 10 bodies. And now that another 10 have been found, they are working on their extraction, from the points known as Pedregal and San Francisco.

For his part, on Wednesday afternoon, the director general of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), Javier Pava Sánchez, expressed his sadness for the lives lost, but also assured that from that entity they will continue working until Get the last person out of the sinkholes.

“Until we rescue the last miner who is trapped inside the mines, we will continue with the search work,” Pava said.

From the beginning, the entity activated all its fronts so that these operations could be carried out as quickly as possible, seeking to save as many lives as possible and protect the lifeguards, so as not to have to regret more deaths in the midst of rescue actions.

“After the explosion, all the operating procedures for these cases were activated in order to guarantee the safety of the lifeguards, who are the people who carry out operational tasks inside the mine, as well as all the response organizations that have activities outside the mine. mine for the attention of people who are extracted, as well as the wounded and those who have died”, said Pava Sánchez.

The emergency was reported around 8:15 pm on March 14 and, since then, the rescue organizations have been working to find the nearly 30 workers who were trapped in the mines, after the loud detonation, product of what Until now, it is believed to have been an accumulation of gases.

“It is an accumulation of gases, as we know these mines were filled with methane gas inside, in addition to this, there is coal dust, this, in addition to being toxic, is highly explosive and obviously this caused this emergency to occur as such. ”, commented the fire captain Álvaro Farfán, in an interview with the aforementioned medium.

The chain reaction, according to García’s latest update, would have been unleashed due to a spark that one of the mine workers generated with his pick.

In the first hours of the rescue, García announced that a Unified Command Post (PMU) was implemented in the place to be able to deal with the situation: “At this time, the PMU has already been installed, and from the Dptal Risk Management system, we have activated @GrupoPONALSAR, fire departments and ambulances. Through the CRUE, he is in the personal mining rescue zone of @ANMColombia (sic) ”, he pointed out.

And, around 8:00 in the morning on Wednesday, the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, regretted the fact and mentioned that the National Government was in contact with the Governor’s Office to join efforts in the search.

To which, despite the bad prognosis, the governor decided to continue coordinating the rescue with the emergency agencies, the fire department and the Ubaté mining rescue, until the last moment.

The mines (El Hoyo, El Lucero and La Esperanza, etc.) are legal, and all their permits were in order, so, in principle, the accident was not due to questionable practices; However, an analysis, carried out by experts, on what happened is already expected.

In short, there was “a chain reaction, an explosion was generated in one of the mines and this affected the other four (…) We are talking about five mines. At the time there were 30 miners who were developing exploitation on the issue of coal “of which, only seven managed to get out by their own means.

While, of the nine people who managed to get out alive, all were stabilized and 6 were discharged in a matter of hours, according to the latest report from the Ubaté Hospital. Like the three rescuers who presented health problems due to inhaling gases inside the mine

And, after confirming the lifeless discovery of the last 10 miners trapped in the tunnels, the government will provide “psychosocial support” to the families of the victims, who will be identified as they reach the surface.