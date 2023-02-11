Home News Colombian Baseball Team gets ready for the World Classic
News

Colombian Baseball Team gets ready for the World Classic

by admin
Colombian Baseball Team gets ready for the World Classic

The Colombian Baseball Team finalizes details to face the competitions of the World Baseball Classic 2023, international tournament that will be held in three venues and two continents.

Between March 8 and 21, 2023, The Colombian baseball team will enter the group C contest of the intercontinental contest, which will bring together four Asian, four European, 10 American, one Oceanic and one African countries.

The Colombians will share the area with the representatives of the United States, Mexico, Canada and Great Britain, teams that will perform, between March 11 and 15, in Phoenix, Arizona, United States.

Meanwhile, group A, with Chinese Taipei, the Netherlands, Cuba, Italy and Panama, will be defined between March 8 and 12 in Taiwan; group B, with Japan, Korea, Australia, China and the Czech Republic, between March 9 and 13 in Japan, and group D, with Puerto Rico, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Israel and Nicaragua, among March 11 and 15 in United States.

In the event of overcoming the round robin of their respective zone, Colombia would access the round of quarterfinals, a phase that would take place between March 17 and 18, in Miami, Florida United States. The semifinals, for their part, would also be staged in the capital of the state of Florida and this would be between March 19 and 20.

Finally, the two ninth teams that pass the semifinal phase will go on to compete for the World Classicmatch to be played on March 21st in Miami, United States.

See also  Meloni, first official release in Milan as premier in pectore: “Concrete meeting with Berlusconi. I am optimistic"

You may also like

Beijing will have rain, snow and low visibility...

Tenths to the 104 years of the birth...

“Government will not end the EPS”

The first electric passenger car of Tianjin Metro...

Today, final of the Rechachos Cup

Sewerage works in Rodadero and Gaira advance by...

Make an appointment with relatives and friends to...

Marches next week

Remains of the composer Armando Romero arrive in...

They open a call for metenses who can...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy