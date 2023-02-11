The Colombian Baseball Team finalizes details to face the competitions of the World Baseball Classic 2023, international tournament that will be held in three venues and two continents.

Between March 8 and 21, 2023, The Colombian baseball team will enter the group C contest of the intercontinental contest, which will bring together four Asian, four European, 10 American, one Oceanic and one African countries.

The Colombians will share the area with the representatives of the United States, Mexico, Canada and Great Britain, teams that will perform, between March 11 and 15, in Phoenix, Arizona, United States.

Meanwhile, group A, with Chinese Taipei, the Netherlands, Cuba, Italy and Panama, will be defined between March 8 and 12 in Taiwan; group B, with Japan, Korea, Australia, China and the Czech Republic, between March 9 and 13 in Japan, and group D, with Puerto Rico, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Israel and Nicaragua, among March 11 and 15 in United States.

In the event of overcoming the round robin of their respective zone, Colombia would access the round of quarterfinals, a phase that would take place between March 17 and 18, in Miami, Florida United States. The semifinals, for their part, would also be staged in the capital of the state of Florida and this would be between March 19 and 20.

Finally, the two ninth teams that pass the semifinal phase will go on to compete for the World Classicmatch to be played on March 21st in Miami, United States.