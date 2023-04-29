Home » Colombian boxers in the World Cup in Uzbekistan
Colombian boxers in the World Cup in Uzbekistan

The Colombian Boxing Team, male branch, absolute category, is preparing to compete in the XXII World Amateur Boxing Championship 2023, which will take place in Tashkent, an Uzbek city, from May 1 to 14.

The national team, originally made up of four boxers, has been reinforced at the last minute with the inclusion of Olympic medalist Yuberjen Martínez. In this way, Martínez joins the national team that is completed by José Viáfara, Jonathan Arboleda, Marlon Hurtado and Cristian Salcedo, who will perform in the 63, 71, 91 and +91 kilogram categories, respectively.

The Colombian Boxing Team is motivated and in optimal physical and mental conditions to face the challenge that is presented to them in this important sporting event. Colombian boxers have been carrying out a rigorous physical and technical preparation, with the aim of obtaining the best results in the tournament.

The World Amateur Boxing Championship is an event organized by the International Boxing Association, AIBA, and the Uzbek Boxing Federation. The last edition of this important event was held in Belgrade, Serbia, in 2021, and this time it will take place in Tashkent, a city located in eastern Uzbekistan.

The world amateur boxing tournament is an opportunity for the best boxers in the world to compete against each other and show their talent and skills in the ring. Colombia has demonstrated on numerous occasions its ability to compete in events of international stature, and Colombian boxers expect to give their best in this important sporting event.

It may interest you: Colombian Christian González makes history in the NFL

The country is very excited and expectant before the participation of the Colombian Boxing Team in the World Amateur Boxing Championship. All eyes will be on the Colombian boxers, who will have the mission of proudly representing their country and demonstrating the high level of Colombian boxing today.

Boxing fans will be able to follow the performances of the Colombian Boxing Team through live broadcasts that will be carried out on television and online.

