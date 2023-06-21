Colombian businessmen surveyed consider that their profits will decrease in 2023 – news

High taxes, input prices and obtaining trained personnel are the biggest problems that affect employers.

46% of Colombian businessmen consider that their profits will decrease in 2023 compared to 2022, according to a survey by the Business Laboratory of the Universidad del Rosario and the National Consulting Center.

“Only 33% of entrepreneurs expect their profits to increase. Large and micro companies are the most pessimistic in this field”, said Alejandro Cheyne, rector of the Universidad del Rosario, in the presentation of the results.

Regarding sales, businessmen are divided: 38% believe that they will drop and 36% think that they will grow compared to last year. The large, medium and small companies, with percentages between 43 and 45 percent, are the most optimistic in the recovery of this item.

A similar case occurs with investments: 38% of businessmen consider that these will remain the same, 33% that they will decrease and 29% that they will increase, Cheyne noted.

For 47% of employers, the hiring of new employees will remain the same as in 2022 and 30% think it will decrease. The plant of employees for 54% of those surveyed will be maintained and for 27% it will decrease.

In the survey “The voice of companies in Colombia, a dialogue with society”, led by the Universidad del Rosario and with the support of the National Consulting Center and El Tiempo Casa Editorial, 1,002 businessmen were interviewed nationwide. of all economic sectors and large, medium, small and micro companies, between April 5 and May 29.

“This investigation allows us to see, for the first time, revealing results about Colombian companies, their relationship with society and with the Government, as well as what they represent for the country,” said the rector.

It should be noted that 92% of the entrepreneurs surveyed belong to micro-enterprises and 57% are family businesses. Of these, only 5% have gone through three or more generations, 16% through two generations and 79% is the first generation.

Entrepreneurs and their vision of the country

58% of those surveyed think that Colombia is one of the countries with the worst conditions for creating and growing a business and only 19% believe that it is one of the best. Despite this scenario, 27% see the country as one of the most innovative nations and 23% as one of the best in knowledge management, Cheyne highlighted.

Although the country has potential in several economic sectors, each day the income of Colombians is far from the world average. 66% of businessmen think that Colombia is one of the worst nations in managing their wealth and 56% believe that it is one of the worst in being equitable

69% of the businessmen surveyed consider that for wealth to reach everyone, the harmonious work of the National Government, companies, universities and local government is needed. 18% indicate that the responsibility should fall on the Government.

Relations with interest groups and institutions

In Colombia, companies relate, especially, with their suppliers (65%), the community where they operate (52%) and companies in the same sector (48%). The sectors with which they do it the least are the media (8%), the National and Local Government (14%), multinationals (14%) and academia (18%).

Entrepreneurs think 65% that there is little protection and 32% no protection in the country for companies. Only 3% consider that there is a lot of protection, commented the rector.

Those surveyed believe that local governments, with 70%, and the National Government, with 67%, do not understand them, do not listen to them or seek to be fair in their relationship with their companies. They are followed by the media (63%) and banks (57%). They feel some support in the communities where they operate and in the people (45%).

They also consider that the degree of connection between companies with the National Government (73%), with the local government (71%) and with the academy (66%) is low or very low.

For 79% of those surveyed, the relationship between companies and the Government is one of mistrust and 64% think that the Government does not recognize the contribution of companies to the future of the country, said Cheyne.

The businessmen affirmed that the industries that contribute the most to the integral development of Colombia, and without which the country would worsen, are trade (97%), coffee (96%), tourism (95%), rice production (93%), infrastructure (93%), sugar mills (82%), livestock (80%) and oil (79%).

Main problems of the business sector

The rector of Rosario revealed that the three main problems facing companies at this time are high taxes (59%), the prices of inputs (31%) and obtaining trained personnel (31%).

In the background are interest rates (28%), reduced sales (28%), lack of credit (26%) and having technology and/or machinery to compete (24%), he added.

By economic sector, the main problems are: oil, high taxes and reduced sales; mining, paperwork and having technology and/or machinery to compete; livestock, input prices and having technology and/or machinery to compete; tourism, high taxes and reduced sales; infrastructure, high taxes and getting trained personnel; and trade, high taxes and reduced sales.

Corporate social responsibility and gender

The Colombian business sector demonstrates the glass ceiling that still exists in organizations. The leadership of these companies continues in the hands of the male gender: 70% of the general managers are men and only 30% are women, a trend that is maintained in large, medium, small and micro companies.

55% of the companies surveyed, as part of their social responsibility, indicated that they did not dedicate resources to social causes, a trend that is especially observed in microenterprises (56%). However, large companies, with 60% and medium-sized companies, with 52%, do allocate resources in this field.

Respondents consider that as employers these organizations promote greater environmental responsibility (58%), that they pay taxes that facilitate the implementation of social programs (58%) and that they promote inclusion and non-discrimination in the workplace (57%) .

