Colombian cocoa farmers, among them the Caucanos, are at the fair in Bogotá – news

The Chocoshow 2023 shows the wonders and potential of cocoa and chocolate in all their manifestations.

The Chocoshow fair is being held in Corferias, an event that will conclude on Sunday, November 26, which brings together the entire production chain of the Colombian cocoa subsector, representing the more than 65,000 cocoa-growing families.

For the first time, the department of Cauca participates, arriving in full force, represented by producers from the municipalities of Miranda, Morales, Guachené, Padilla, El Tambo and Guapi.

For her part, the executive president of the Cauca Chamber of Commerce, Ana Fernanda Muñoz Otoya, who accompanies this exhibition of Cauca producers, through video said: “We are bringing this wonderful product from our cocoa farmers, there are 10 companies and 12 associations present showing Cauca cocoa, cocoa that at some point was listed on the stock market and we are going to return there.”

The event organized by Corferias and the National Federation of Cocoa Growers (Fedecacao), which reaches its fifth edition, exhibits a commercial exhibition by more than 150 exhibitors, who have brought the latest news, products, goods and services within the framework of the fascinating world of cocoa and chocolate, with different spaces to learn about the wonders and potential of this delicious and aromatic product in all its manifestations.

At this fair, visitors learn and experience more about this industry, its products and delight: bonbons and chocolates, beauty products, crafts and others made from chocolate-cocoa.

Business conference

On this first day of the fair (November 24), a business conference organized by Propaís was held, scheduled from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, with the attendance of buyers and sellers from the cocoa and chocolate sector, a whole pairing.

Nearly 60 entrepreneurs from small and medium-sized businesses participated, including producers and cocoa grower associations from various regions of the country, who offered their products to 20 large companies.

Activities

The event, throughout its three days, will make more than 11 in-person experiences available to visitors, which will enrich and add value to attendance at Corferias. Among these activities, the following stand out:

Cocoa Tastings: The event is perceived as the stage to get closer and learn first-hand about the “Chocolate Culture”. Throughout the three days, guided visitors learn how to taste and enjoy chocolate with different percentages of cocoa through their senses. .

Chocokids: In this experiential activity, children visiting the Chocoshow 2023 fair will be able to enjoy six stations, in which they will know, taste and learn about cocoa and its origin in a very fun and playful way through tours guided by experts, it will be a I find it full of many flavors.

Sculpture: Space to live the unparalleled experience with the largest chocolate sculpture in Colombia, this will be a chocolate whale, which measures seven meters long, five meters wide and two meters and eighty centimeters high, weighing half a ton, created by master chocolatier Andrés Espinosa.

Championship cocoa degreasing: manual practice to extract the beans from the cocoa fruit, which are separated from the placenta. These tasks are typical of cocoa-growing families, moments that they share with friends, neighbors and family, beautiful experiences, anecdotes, jokes and current affairs. Cocoa-growing couples will participate in this championship.

