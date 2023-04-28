Colombian coffee growers have a new top leader

Presidency had asked to suspend the process

Amid controversial requests and statements by President Gustavo Petro regarding the election of the new general manager of the FNC, yesterday the coffee growers elected Germán Alberto Bahamón from Huila as their new maximum leader.

In an extraordinary congress, the National Committee of Coffee Growers unanimously elected the 48-year-old from Huila, third-generation coffee grower Germán Alberto Bahamón Jaramillo, as the new general manager of the National Federation of Coffee Growers, a position that the Risaraldian man held for several years. Roberto Velez Vallejo.

The election took place after President Gustavo Petro tried to stop the process and postpone it, just hours after the ministerial shake-up of his government was recorded, in which Finance Minister José Antonio Ocampo was replaced by Ricardo Bonilla.

Only minutes after the news was released, and just at the moment when Bahamón gave his words to the media in his new role, the president of the Colombians through his Twitter account trilled: «This is the new president of the National Federation of Coffee Growers, I thought it was time for dialogue and common construction. I will dialogue with their regional grassroots organizations»attaching two screenshots of the new general manager’s Twitter in which what would be statements made in the past about his management in the Bogotá Mayor’s Office and after it are evident.

On the other hand, and during his statements, Bahamón expressed his desire to work hand in hand with the national government, “The Extraordinary Coffee Congress has spoken out and has honored me with the responsibility of leading the most important company for coffee growers and Colombians, so I will do it tirelessly for the benefit of the profitability and prosperity of the 540,000 coffee-growing families seeking bring to this entity all these guiding principles of the corporate sector, efficiency, effectiveness, austerity (…) also work hand in hand with the President of the Republic, with his ministers for the benefit of coffee families and agriculture Colombian”.

In his speech, the outgoing Finance Minister, José Antonio Ocampo, congratulated himself on the democratic demonstration represented by the election of the new general manager of the FNC. “The local, national and global relevance of this organization implies an enormous commitment from the Management with all this environment, but especially with the main base on which the Federation has been successfully built: there are 542,000 coffee-growing families, who with their permanent work have positioned for Café de Colombia and for coffee institutions”, he said.

RISARALDEN REACTIONS

“This is a company of small producers, a company that works for the coffee families, and the union today complying with all the statutes and the policy of the Federation, since it makes the appointment of Dr. Bahamón, happy Risaralda, because it is a department that has always favored the union ”, said the executive director of the Risaralda Coffee Growers Committee, Jorge Humberto Echeverri Marulanda.

“The primary objective is really culminated together with the national government, really expressing to the coffee union the need to unite the country through the best manager, the best resume (…) today the manager is positioned and will be working to lead the different processes in the different regions (…) the commitment ends a totally transparent process, we told the Minister of Finance in a meeting prior to the congress, several of the leaders told him we are ready and we could not throw away a process that took more three months and that today the coffee growers were waiting for the news,” said Luis Miguel Ramírez Colorado Representative to the Steering Committee.