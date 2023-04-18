Colombian coffee was valued at US$2 a pound

Gloria Camargo

The price of Colombian coffee on the New York Stock Exchange has exceeded 2 dollars per pound, as reported by the National Federation of Coffee Growers (FNC). This Monday, April 17, the price of coffee closed at US$2.01, which represents an increase compared to the price on Friday, which stood at US$1.93. In addition, it is the maximum value recorded so far this year.

Regarding the domestic market, the price of coffee has also increased in Colombia. Last Friday, the internal price of coffee was $1.97 million and this Monday it reached $2.04 million, as reported by the FNC.

It should be noted that the highest price registered in Colombia this year occurred on Wednesday, February 22, when a load of 125 kg of coffee reached $2.22 million.

It may interest you: Banco Agrario will be the operator of Transit payments for Citizen Income

However, coffee production in Colombia has decreased in recent months. In the first four months of 2023, production fell by 1% compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching 2.69 million bags. In addition, in the last 12 months production has decreased by 8%, from just over 12 million bags to almost 11.1 million.

The coffee sector is awaiting the definition of its next general manager, after the resignation of Roberto Vélez on March 31. Currently, Juan Camilo Becerra is acting as manager in charge while it is decided who will be the new manager.

Coffee is one of the most important products in Colombia and one of the main generators of foreign currency for the country. Despite the decrease in production, the increase in internal and external prices is good news for coffee producers, who depend to a large extent on the income they obtain from the sale of this product.