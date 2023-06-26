Colombian companies will be able to show the world examples of sustainability

There are more and more needs raised by companies from all sectors in relation to sustainability. Hence the ‘Green Impact’ initiative, by WOBI (World Of Business Ideas).

It will do this by inviting those companies that have implemented an environmental initiative to present their success stories during the next World Business Forum Bogotáwhich will take place on November 8 and 9, 2023, at the Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo.

Despite the crisis, surprisingly we have seen more companies betting on sustainability. There is more activity, more interest. It’s because of the feeling that when the recovery comes, the rules will be different and sustainability will be part of a new order,” said John Elkington, sustainability visionary in the business world.

On the agenda of World Business Forum Bogotá companies will be able to present their environmental initiatives with the potential to generate a positive impact on global warming.

The objective is none other than to serve as an example to motivate the leaders of other organizations to create and implement their own environmental sustainability programs. Expressed Martha Lucía Maldonado, Country Manager of Wobi Colombia

Companies can apply through the following link: https://info.wobi.com/es/sustinability/green-impact-bogota-2023/

Likewise, it is key to take into account the following criteria to be chosen in the presentation of your sustainable corporate project:

Be independent of the main activity of the organization. Be active at the time of application and demonstrate tangible and measurable results. Have the potential to expand and generate continued impact. Be focused on environmental sustainability.

The registration deadline is July 28, 2023and the selected projects will be announced on September 15, 2023.

