Home News Colombian convicted in Russia for using prohibited medicine is released
News

Colombian convicted in Russia for using prohibited medicine is released

by admin
Colombian convicted in Russia for using prohibited medicine is released

The Colombian doctor Elías Mauricio Rojas Ardila, sentenced in Russia to four years in prison for possession and storage of hallucinogenic substances, was released after a court in Saint Petersburg reduced his sentence, the Colombian government reported on Tuesday.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “the Superior Court of the city of Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation, ordered the release” of Rojas Ardila “after reducing from four to one year the sentence that had been imposed in the first instance by the Vyborgsky District Court of St. Petersburg, on October 5, 2022.”

The information added that the decision was made at the appeal hearing held on February 6.

Rojas traveled to St. Petersburg in 2019 to begin medical specialization studies in allergology and immunology at the State University of Pediatric Medicine.

The Colombian allegedly suffers from excessive sleepiness and for that reason he bought some pills that his doctor prescribed in Colombia but that contain a prohibited substance in Russia.

Rojas was arrested on February 17, 2021 and released on December 30 of the same year, but the investigation continued and on October 5, 2022 he was sentenced to four years in prison.

Rojas’s family sent the medical history and the formula with which the medication was prescribed to demonstrate that it is a legal product in Colombia. EFE

See also  From access to the sea to the protection of employment, point by point the reform of bathing concessions

You may also like

Colombia finalizes this month the qualifying phase for...

Chiva was transporting a ton of marijuana

House in the center of Santa Marta converted...

Batteries! Fines are paid by the owner of...

The central enterprise requires all employees to recite...

With homage to Fulgencio García, the Colombian Music...

Quibdoseña prints (III) – Chocó7días.com

Idiom reading | Happiness is not drizzle, it...

They create a robot that perceives odors practically...

25 years in prison for a subject who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy