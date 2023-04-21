Colombian councilman was captured in New York for drug trafficking

A new capture in the United States of a Colombian for crimes related to drug trafficking was reported on April 20 in the morning hours. According to information from the New York authorities, the subject was identified as Tulio Peña Enríquez and would hold a public position in Colombia, it could be determined that he is the councilor of El Charco, Nariño and that the endorsement would have been obtained by the Radical change.

Along with the subject, who is accused of allegedly being in charge of supervising the construction of semi-submersibles to transport alkaloids, they captured 11 more people who were part of a transnational drug trafficking network, including Peña Enríquez’s brother and five men who were already among the people wanted by the authorities of the North American country.

According to information obtained by Caracol Radio: “He was arrested in a simultaneous operation by the Colombian Navy and the DEA in Valle del Cauca, northern Cauca, Putumayo, and the United States.” For now, no further details of the case are known, nor has it been indicated what will happen to the detainees, nor have the respective identities of the accused been revealed.

It should be remembered that a few days ago there were similar arrests in Colombia, since six relatives of the mayor of the Dibulla municipality were arrested in the cities of Barranquilla, Riohacha and in the municipality of Camarones for crimes related to the distribution and production of narcotics. , Marlon Amaya, among whom were his father and brother.

It is worth mentioning that, among those captured, were José Nicolás Amaya (alias ‘Che’) and Joselyn Amaya (alias ‘Chillin’), father and brother of Mayor Amaya. His father, who served for years as a renowned rancher in the region, was the leader of the criminal organization, while his brother was in charge of the meetings and logistical coordination for the transport of cocaine to Alta Guajira bound for the Antilles. Caribbean and Central America, through speedboats.

According to the information mentioned by the authorities, the network had great ties to the Mexican cartels and their members who are currently requested by the US authorities due to the amount of drugs they move to North America and Europe.

In the month of February of this year, the undersecretary of the office of narcotics and security of the United States Department of State, Todd D. Robinson, pointed out the concern that remains in the Government of Joe Biden about the problem of drug trafficking and the consumption of psychoactive substances.

“We are concerned about the amount of cocaine that is entering the United States, I think it is something that we have to negotiate with the government,” said D. Robinson, adding that they understand the position of the Gustavo Pero administration, but that decisions must be made promptly: “It is evident that the government has its ideas about eradication, they have told us that they are not going to do anything without negotiating, without saying anything about it, we are going to continue working, we still have a plan to eradication”.

All this goes hand in hand with the figures, since the outlook does not seem to be very favourable, since the Integrated System for Monitoring Illicit Crops (SIMCI) of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) concluded that illicit crops in Colombia increased by about 43%, going from 143,000 hectares in 2020 to 204,000 in 2021, figures provided by this organization in the latest report, delivered in the third quarter of 2022. With Infobae

Related