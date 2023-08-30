Colombian Designer Extradited to the US for Allegedly Trafficking Endangered Animal Products

Colombian Designer Extradited to the US for Alleged Illegal Wildlife Trade

(CNN Spanish) –– Nancy González, a well-known Colombian designer, has been extradited from Colombia to the United States on charges of illegally trafficking products made from the skins of endangered animals, according to a statement from the Colombian National Police on Wednesday.

González’s partner, Diego Rodríguez, was also extradited as part of the same process. Both have been charged with conspiracy to import and bring wildlife against the law, as well as smuggling of goods, in the state of Florida, the statement added.

CNN reached out to Jaime Lombana, González’s lawyer, for comment regarding the extradition, but received no response as of Wednesday.

Earlier, Lombana had stated to CNN that his client was willing to accept the charges and would comply with the Supreme Court’s extradition guarantee. Lombana expressed confidence that González would receive procedural guarantees in the United States and better prison conditions.

CNN also attempted to ascertain if Rodríguez has legal representation. Until this Wednesday, he had not publicly addressed the accusations.

González was apprehended in July 2022 by investigators from the Prosecutor’s Office, in collaboration with the Police in the city of Cali, western Colombia. The alleged items sent to the United States – including bags, wallets, and belts – were made from various animal skins like whales, snakes, and alligators. These products were then sold in prestigious luxury stores across the United States.

The Colombian Supreme Court of Justice endorsed the designer’s extradition last February.

González is widely recognized in the world of fashion design in both Colombia and the United States as one of the most prominent figures in the sector. Her arrest in 2022 came as a surprise to her colleagues and the general public.

(Contributor: Fernando Ramos)

