A new case of sexual abuse and violence carried out by a Colombian alerts the authorities in the region. After a month of investigation, the Brazilian justice system managed, on January 16 in the morning hours, to capture a Colombian doctor for being the alleged perpetrator of sexual abuse of women during surgical procedures.

According to the preliminary information of the case, the doctor, whom the local media indicate, was recognized as Andrés Eduardo Oñate, 32, although it should be noted that this information has not been confirmed by the authorities; he was detained at his place of residence located in the Barra Tijuca neighborhood, in the west zone of the city of Rio de Janeiro.

The modus operandi of the alleged abuser consisted of using his profession to be able to leave his victims defenseless, that is, he took advantage of the fact that in surgical procedures he was in charge of anesthetizing the women, so that after they were under the effects of the medication, he proceeded to abuse them and record the humiliation that he committed to his victims. Apparently this would have occurred both in the network of public hospitals and private hospitals in that country.

In the capture procedure, the Brazilian Civil Police found other elements that would link Oñate not only to the abuse of his patients, but also to the “production and storage” of pedophilia images:

“More than 20,000 files with images of sexual abuse of children and adolescents were found on their electronic devices.”

The seriousness of the crimes for which he is accused has increased with the use of minors and has surprised the authorities, because in the aberrational images that were found, even babies under one year old can be seen.

“The analysis of the material drew attention due to the seriousness and number of files, which even included babies with less than a year of life,” added the statement from the authorities of the neighboring country, who assured that despite the capture of the accused, the investigating the situation and looking for the corresponding evidence on this case.

In April 2022, a similar case was registered in Colombia. According to information from the Colombian authorities, the doctor Diego Humberto López Loaiza, who was part of Metrosalud, was captured when he was at one of the Centro Día headquarters, for being accused of abusing two patients in 2021 at the Center for Salud Manatial de Vida, located in the Blanquizal neighborhood, in the northwest of Medellín.

According to what was mentioned at that time by the authorities, the victims of the subject would have been a lactating woman and a minor who had to receive medical help due to the effects that both women suffered.

It is noteworthy that the doctor was linked to an investigation initiated at the Valle de Aburrá Provincial Attorney’s Office, for which he was transferred to work in which he had no contact with women while the evidence against him was found or the situation clarified. However, once the accusations were verified, the authorities proceeded to his immediate capture. In this investigation, it is read that the decisions made “tend to make effective the special and prevailing nature of the rights of children and adolescents.” with Infobae

