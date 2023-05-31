Colombian dojo represented the country in the international karate tournament

The international IKAK Colombia Dojo Nintai team made up of competitors from Cali (Valle), Armenia (Quindío) and a competitor from the United States participated in the Latin American tournament of karate contact kyokushin Senshin KWU SLA, the most important event of kyokushin karate in South America.

The team arrived in Santiago De Chile on May 25 at 5:30 am and arrived at the Víctor Jara stadium, which was the official hosting venue for the event, at 9:30 am. The event would take place on May 27.

Thus, both the night of arrival and the night of the following day, the respective warm-ups, stretching and conditioning were carried out. On the day of the event, the team left at 7:30 am on a bus to the Ñuñoa sports center, the place where the tournament would end. .

The event, sponsored by the Chilean government and the Chilean Contact Karate Federation, began at around 10:00 a.m. with the ceremony and parade of more than 570 competitors, then came the kata demonstrations and the kumites began at around 11:30 a.m.

The team participated in the following categories: light absolute male, light intermediate adult, heavyweight youth from 15 to 17 males, and heavyweight senior male; in which he obtained a gold medal in the youth category with the competitor Samuel Zea, silver in the Intermediate Adult category with the competitor Blake Humphrey and bronze in the heavy senior category with the competitor Harolth Tabares.

Due to the massive participation in the event and the number of countries involved (Colombia, Ecuador, Bolivia, Uruguay, Paraguay, Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica) the fighting lasted until 9:40 pm. It should be noted that all participating countries have a contact karate federation with the exception of Colombia.

Once the event was over, the team returned to the lodging place to rest and prepare for the return trip. On Sunday, May 28, the Dojo Nintai International IKAK Colombia team returns to its country, arriving in the city of Santiago de Cali at 10:00 p.m., satisfactorily and fully complying with the objectives proposed in its departure, to make the best possible representation in the South American contact karate cup.

