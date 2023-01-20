Home News Colombian economy shows signs of stagnation
According to the latest study published by Dane, the Colombian economy for the month of November grew by 3.0% compared to November 2021, when it registered growth of 10.7%.

This is the lowest growth record of the year, being that of the month of May the highest with a figure of 17.2%. In October, growth was 4.6%, which shows a slowdown in the ISE in month 11 of 2022.

“The Monitoring Indicator for the Economy of 3% in November 2022 (compared to November 2021) and 8.1% from January to November, shows that the economy has been showing a slowdown as a result of the national situation and the political situation and international trade, such as the war in Ukraine, trade tensions, inflation and economic contraction that have a direct impact,” said the president of the Colombian American Chamber of Commerce, AmCham Colombia, María Claudia Lacouture.

The economic activities that contributed the most to growth were tertiary, that is: transport, communications, commerce, tourism, health and education, which contributed 2.7 percentage points to the annual variation of the ISE and grew 3.6%. .
Regarding primary activities: agriculture, livestock, hunting, forestry and fishing; exploitation of mines and quarries, according to the report decreased 5.1%.

In the case of secondary activities that include manufacturing and construction, they grew 5.8% and contributed 0.9 percentage points to the annual variation.

