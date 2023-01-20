According to the latest study published by Dane, the Colombian economy for the month of November grew by 3.0% compared to November 2021, when it registered growth of 10.7%.

This is the lowest growth record of the year, being that of the month of May the highest with a figure of 17.2%. In October, growth was 4.6%, which shows a slowdown in the ISE in month 11 of 2022.

“The Monitoring Indicator for the Economy of 3% in November 2022 (compared to November 2021) and 8.1% from January to November, shows that the economy has been showing a slowdown as a result of the national situation and the political situation and international trade, such as the war in Ukraine, trade tensions, inflation and economic contraction that have a direct impact,” said the president of the Colombian American Chamber of Commerce, AmCham Colombia, María Claudia Lacouture.

Activities

The economic activities that contributed the most to growth were tertiary, that is: transport, communications, commerce, tourism, health and education, which contributed 2.7 percentage points to the annual variation of the ISE and grew 3.6%. .

Regarding primary activities: agriculture, livestock, hunting, forestry and fishing; exploitation of mines and quarries, according to the report decreased 5.1%.

In the case of secondary activities that include manufacturing and construction, they grew 5.8% and contributed 0.9 percentage points to the annual variation.