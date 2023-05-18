Colombian entrepreneurship enters Peru

The behavior of electronic commerce in Latin America is positive and this industry is advancing at a good pace in the region. In Peru, and according to projections by 2027, it will have a growth of 78% in its market.

To respond to this need, the Colombian startup Rocketfy.co announced its entry into this country and it will be the third in which the company will be present, taking into account that it already has operations in Mexico and will soon land in Brazil.

This startup, whose CEO is Alejandro Krattsregisters sales of more than US$ 34 million from GMV, has 45,000 active users and makes nearly 150,000 shipments and shipments each month through its platform, has set itself the goal of supporting and accompanying all entrepreneurs Peruvians to sell online in a professional, safe, easy, fast and sustainable way.

In numbers, the company at the end of 2023 projects to impact more than 50,000 sellers and small merchants, generate up to 100,000 orders and invoice sales of more than 3 million dollars.

“In practice, all entrepreneurs who have their own products will be able to start selling through our platform and dispatch their merchandise with our logistics partners. Likewise, through the dropshipping modality, they will be able to market products from different suppliers and earn a commission for the orders,” said Ana Lemoine, Rocketfy Country Manager in Peru.

As the main differential, the startup announced that its platform will integrate the entrepreneur’s website, its shipments, payments and products in one place, in addition to the fact that it will also provide free advice to people interested in entering the e-Commerce market and will facilitate information to merchants, with accurate data and analytics, that will allow them to start selling from scratch or increase the current sales of their virtual store, as well as the profitability of their businesses.