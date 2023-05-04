Colombian exports fell 4.7% in the first quarter

National exports reached US$12,361.7 million between January and March of this year and registered a decrease of 4.7%, compared to the same period in 2022. The item that stood out the most were external sales of the group of fuels and products of the extractive industries with US$6,614.1 million.

According to the Dane report, this behavior was mainly due to the fall in external sales of oil, products derived from this hydrocarbon and related products (-25.8%), which contributed -17.7 percentage points to the variation of the group.

Likewise, exports of the group of agricultural products, food and beverages were US$2,573.5 million and presented a decrease of 13.5% compared to the same period last year, mainly as a result of the decrease in sales of coffee without roasting decaffeinated or not (-29.4%), which contributed -10.9 percentage points to the group variation.

The external sales of the Manufacturing group were US$2,373.6 million with a decrease of 3.6% due to the drop in chemical products and related products (-12.9%).

In general, the first quarter by destination countries of Colombian products, the United States was consolidated in first place with 26% of the demand, followed by Panama, with 8.6%, and the Netherlands, with 6%.

The increase in exports from the group to other sectors (19.3%) stands out, mainly due to the increase in sales of non-monetary gold, which contributed 18.7 percentage points to the variation of the group.

In March

According to the export information processed by the Dane and the DIAN, in March 2023 the country’s external sales were US$4,462.9 million and presented a decrease of 10.0% in relation to March 2022.

This result was mainly due to the 16.3% drop in external sales of the group of fuels and fuel products extractive industries. In the reference month, exports of fuels and products from the extractive industries participated with 50.6% of the total value; Likewise, manufacturing with 20.5%, agriculture, food and beverages 22.1%, and other sectors with 6.8%. In March 2023, 14.6 million barrels of crude oil were exported, which represented a 15.7% drop compared to March 2022.

For its part, in March 2019 Colombian exports amounted to US$3,344.9 million. When comparing the third month of 2023 with the same month of 2019, an increase of 33.4% is recorded; This result is mainly due to the 57.2% increase in external sales of the agricultural, food and beverages group.

Dane points out, there was an increase in Colombian external sales of 28.8%, compared to the same period in 2019. Exports of fuels and products from the extractive industries registered an increase of 24.0%. For their part, foreign sales of agricultural products, food and beverages increased 33.6%, manufacturing increased 23.5%, and other sectors increased 94.2%.

fuels

In the third month of the year, exports of fuels and products from the extractive industries were US$2,258.8 million with a 16.3% drop compared to March 2022, due to the decrease in sales of oil, products derived from this hydrocarbon and related products (-40.2%), which contributed negative 29.9 percentage points to the group’s variation.

In this month, exports of the manufacturing group were US$913.1 million and presented a variation of -1.2%, compared to March 2022, due to sales of chemical products and related products (-14.7) that contributed -6.1 percentage points to the variation of the grouping.

In turn, external sales of agricultural products, food and beverages were US$985.8 million with a 10.2% drop, compared to March 2022, due to the decrease in exports of unroasted decaffeinated or non-decaffeinated coffee ( -30.1%), which contributed -11.0 percentage points to the group variation.

In March 2023, compared to the same month in 2022, the increase in exports of the group other sectors (29.1%) was mainly explained by the increase in sales of non-monetary gold, which contributed 29.0 percentage points to the group variation.