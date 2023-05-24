Colombian Foreign Ministry will seek to investigate “enemies of peace”

The recusal of former prosecutor Néstor Humberto was rejected by the Council of Ministers. Free way to establish a global commission of inquiry. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva has no qualms about presenting to the UN Security Council the idea of ​​establishing an international commission to investigate the alleged cheating of the peace agreement.

The proposal was suspended while an appeal filed by former prosecutor Néstor Humberto Martínez was analyzed, who claimed that Leyva was disqualified from exercising such action. However, “the meeting of the Council of Ministers on Monday, May 8, which was held without the presence of the foreign minister, rejected the request for recusal of Mr. Martínez Neira. Leyva communicated that he will proceed in accordance with what he stated before the Security Council in his last appearance, ”the Foreign Ministry reported.

The request for the recusal of Martínez was based on statements made by Leyva before the UN in the US, where he called for an investigation and, without mentioning Martínez, stated that this was a barrier to the peace agreement reached between the government and the ex FARC. “The Special Jurisdiction for Peace filed a criminal complaint against former officials of the Public Ministry for alleged obstruction of justice, fraud of judicial resolution and concealment of probative material in 2018 during the process related to the guarantee of non-extradition of the former leader of the EP of the Farc Seuxis Pausias Hernández Solarte, also known as Jesús Santrich and who returned to arms,” Leyva said on April 3.

And he added: “Some of us have considered that what was sought was a trap for the JEP. That is why I feel that it is my duty to draw the attention of the Security Council because the peace process does have its detractors. For this reason, the foreign minister proposed to the UN the creation of an international commission to be in charge of investigating the “enemies of the peace process.”

It may interest you: Irregularities in the construction of Carlos Amaya’s mansion

“After reflecting on it, we will see if the creation of a United Nations international commission of inquiry is conducive, commissions of inquiry and fact-finding missions have been implemented to investigate allegations of violations of international law,” he said. The chancellor.

Given the denial of the legal act, the Foreign Ministry informed that Leyva will continue with the request he made to the UN with all the necessary documentation. “Your action will be accompanied by duly issued copies of the criminal complaint filed by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace – JEP, as well as the letter sent on July 19, 2022, by Caterina Heyck Puyana, magistrate of the Court Review Section of La Paz, JEP, to all the magistrates that make up the Special Jurisdiction and the director of the Investigation and Prosecution Unit of this jurisdiction, Giovanni Álvarez Santoyo”, reported the Foreign Ministry.