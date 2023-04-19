Home » Colombian Geological Service clarifies that viralized image does not correspond to a crack in the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano
Colombian Geological Service clarifies that viralized image does not correspond to a crack in the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano

In the last hours, a publication has been circulating on social networks that alerts about the discovery of a crack in the Nevado del Ruiz volcano. Given this, the Colombian Geological Service (SGC) spoke out to clarify that the image does not correspond to a crack in the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano, but is actually a wall that borders a body of crystallized lava, a feature that the volcano He has been presenting for several years and is not related to his current activity. In addition, the amount of snow and ice present at each moment of the year makes this feature more or less visible.

Some Internet users falsely attributed the “finding” to Army personnel who are present in the area. However, during one of their monitoring, they photographed it, but did not describe it as a “crack.”

Regarding the activity of the volcano, the Colombian Geological Service reported that yesterday the predominant seismic activity in Nevado del Ruiz was related to the movement of fluids inside the volcanic conduits and was associated with the emission of gases and ash.

Likewise, the SGC reported that, in the surface activity, a column of gases with a maximum height of 600 meters, measured from the top of the volcano, appeared. In the early hours of today, the satellite monitoring platforms observed thermal anomalies at the bottom of the crater, with values ​​very close to those observed in 2015, when the outflow process of a lava dome occurred at the bottom of the Arenas crater. Additionally, the degassing of sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere and water vapor in the volcano continues.

See also  Fedez accuses Rai of censorship: "They asked me for the text of my speech". From viale Mazzini: "Falso"

On the other hand, the institute, attached to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, has reiterated that the activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano continues to be very unstable and continues at Orange Level, which indicates a probability that an eruption will occur in days or weeks. greater than it has done in the last 10 years.

It is important to highlight that a reasonable amount of time is required to observe trends and patterns that allow us to infer the possible decrease in activity and that, in the event that there is an acceleration of the processes that suggest an imminent eruption or that the eruption itself occurs , the activity level will change to red.

Therefore, it is recommended that the population be attentive to the recommendations of local authorities and stay informed through official channels.

