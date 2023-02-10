Lili Villarreal, is the Colombian who leaves the country’s name high for her important role in the Artemis program of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Credits: NASA/Kim Shiflett

Lili Villarreal is a native of Cartagena, Colombia and has lived in the United States since she was 10 years old, where she earned a Bachelor of Science and a Master’s degree in aerospace engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Before joining NASA in 2007, Lili Villarreal worked for Boeing in Seattle on commercial aircraft.

Already at NASA, she “served as deputy flow director for the Artemis I mission, being responsible for the integration, assembly and testing of the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft inside the Kennedy Center Vehicle Assembly Building before engineers to take them to the launch pad.”

“When they asked me to do the job [de directora de aterrizaje y recuperación]I thought about it a lot. I really wanted to do it because it is exciting and rewarding work, but it also comes with great responsibility. As the recovery director, you are not only responsible for the safety of the crew, but you are also in charge of the safety of everyone who helps recover the crew,” Villarreal told NASA.

“That is my job: to train the different teams to be able to recover the crew,” Villarreal said. “We have to recover the crew in the open ocean for two hours after splashdown before taking the capsule inside the deck well,” added the Colombian.