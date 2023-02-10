Home News Colombian is the new head of landing and recovery of NASA Artemis
News

Colombian is the new head of landing and recovery of NASA Artemis

by admin
Colombian is the new head of landing and recovery of NASA Artemis

Lili Villarreal, is the Colombian who leaves the country’s name high for her important role in the Artemis program of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Credits: NASA/Kim Shiflett

Lili Villarreal is a native of Cartagena, Colombia and has lived in the United States since she was 10 years old, where she earned a Bachelor of Science and a Master’s degree in aerospace engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Before joining NASA in 2007, Lili Villarreal worked for Boeing in Seattle on commercial aircraft.

Already at NASA, she “served as deputy flow director for the Artemis I mission, being responsible for the integration, assembly and testing of the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft inside the Kennedy Center Vehicle Assembly Building before engineers to take them to the launch pad.”

“When they asked me to do the job [de directora de aterrizaje y recuperación]I thought about it a lot. I really wanted to do it because it is exciting and rewarding work, but it also comes with great responsibility. As the recovery director, you are not only responsible for the safety of the crew, but you are also in charge of the safety of everyone who helps recover the crew,” Villarreal told NASA.

“That is my job: to train the different teams to be able to recover the crew,” Villarreal said. “We have to recover the crew in the open ocean for two hours after splashdown before taking the capsule inside the deck well,” added the Colombian.

See also  The owner of the shop Franco Sport, a historic dealer for fifty years, has passed away

You may also like

Is a heat wave coming in Santiago de...

Dual carriageway Cerritos – La Virginia requires financing

Conversation “Sports Journalism: How to handle the crisis?”

Samuel Moreno remains in very critical condition at...

Mayor of Aguachica could be sanctioned by the...

In Saravena, the contingency plan for the Caño...

Medellín: road closures for the weekend of February...

The first projects of 2023 that the Assembly...

“I want to be great, I want to...

A young Colombian woman who was in a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy