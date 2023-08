With three games today, the fourth day of the Colombian League will continue. At 4:00 in the afternoon, a coastal classic between Unión Magdalena and Junior de Barranquilla, where both teams are in need, the Samarios for relegation and the Sharks to seek their first victory in the championship. For its part, at 6:10 p.m. Deportivo Pereira receives Boyacá Chicó and at 8:20 p.m., Medellín vs. Envigado at the Metropolitano Ditaires stadium.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook